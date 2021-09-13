The 2021 MTV VMAs returned on Sunday, Sept. 12, to Brooklyn for the first time since 2013. The awards show had everything: iconic performances, meme-worthy moments, stunning glam, and a lot of capital-F fashion.

Ahead, we picked the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet, from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s matching all-black outfits to Bretman Rock’s vintage Roberto Cavalli homage to Aaliyah’s MTV VMAs look.