From Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s matching outfits to Bretman Rock’s homage to Aaliyah.
The 2021 MTV VMAs returned on Sunday, Sept. 12, to Brooklyn for the first time since 2013. The awards show had everything: iconic performances, meme-worthy moments, stunning glam, and a lot of capital-F fashion.
Ahead, we picked the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet, from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s matching all-black outfits to Bretman Rock’s vintage Roberto Cavalli homage to Aaliyah’s MTV VMAs look.
Wearing a hot pink plaid suit from Area.