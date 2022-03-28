Maria Bobila and India Roby
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sophie Turner attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted ...
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fashion

What Everyone Wore To The 2022 Oscars After Parties

There’s more fashion beyond the red carpet.

The 2022 Oscars wouldn’t be complete without night full of after parties for celebrity attendees. Of course, there’s the big one hosted by Vanity Fair and Elton John’s already got the festivities going with this annual viewing party, but there are plans for many more, too, like Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Gold Party and Gucci’s own private party, which will reveal (and gift its guests) product from its newly debuted Adidas collaboration.

As for who’s already making stops at the after-party circuit, Sophia Turner (who’s expecting her second child) and Joe Jonas arrived at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Louis Vuitton looks, as well as Sarah Paulson in Bottega Veneta from its newly appointed creative director, Janelle Monáe in a cutout-adorned gown from Christian Siriano, Sienna Miller in vintage Armani Privé from its Spring 2007 couture collection, and more. As the evening continues, we’ll likely see plenty of outfit changes from the award show’s guests, including Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Timothée Chalamet, to name a few.

Below, catch up on the must-see fashion from the 2022 Oscars after parties, and keep checking back for more updates.

Sarah Paulson

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Catherine O’Hara

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Monique Lhuillier at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jeff Goldblum

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Mindy Kaling

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Jonathan Majors

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ziwe

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci (Wade) and Valentino Haute Couture (Union) at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Janicza Bravo

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Jessica Alba

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sienna Miller

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing vintage Armani Prive at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Donald Glover

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Wearing a yellow tulle gown at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Soo Joo Park

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Monot at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Rainey Qualley

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Saweetie

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Monot at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Barbara Palvin

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Christina Hendricks

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Christina Milian

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Marmar Halim at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Billy Porter

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Huddy

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing DSquared2 at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Maria Bakalova

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benito Skinner

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

