Wedding season is in full swing, which means your summer weekends might be filled with plenty of celebratory events. When it comes to what to wear for someone’s big day, Ariana Grande might have some ideas for you. On Wednesday, May 4, the singer attended her brother Frankie Grande’s Star Wars-themed wedding with his partner, Hal Leon. While the duo opted to tie the knot in Dolce & Gabbana suits, Grande stood out by their side wearing her go-to designer Vera Wang.

In a series of newly-released photos on Instagram, the pop star showed off her custom-made Vera Wang Haute couture ensemble, consisting of a black sculpted bra top paired with a high-waisted maxi skirt that came adorned with a high slit and worn over a matching black mini skirt. With the help of her trusty stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Grande completed her outfit with sheer tights and heels, along with a black silk bow and a face full of R.E.M. Beauty, of course.

Grande has clearly appointed Wang as her designer of choice when it comes to her wedding looks. In 2021, the beloved celeb also wore a dress from the New York-based designer back when she walked down the aisle with her husband Dalton Gomez. And it seems that she’ll have yet another opportunity to wear the designer once again, as Broadway star Frankie hinted that there will be a “Wedding Ball” with more of their close family and friends to come.

While we wait to see her in her next jaw-dropping look, check out Grande’s full bridesmaid outfit by Vera Wang in more detail, below.