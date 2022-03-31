Bella Hadid Is Making Her Acting Debut

Bella Hadid is keeping busy these days. Between finishing out fashion month and managing her beverage company Kin Euphorics, the supermodel has picked up another job to add to her schedule and it’s one we weren’t expecting.

According to Deadline, Hadid is making her acting debut soon, joining the cast of Hulu’s comedy series Ramy for its upcoming third season. Though we don’t know much about the details of her character and storyline as of yet, it’s confirmed that fashion’s biggest “It” girl will join as a recurring guest.

Released back in 2019, the award-winning television show Ramy follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan, played by actor Ramy Youssef, and his family as they navigate spirituality in their New Jersey neighborhood. With a focus on the political divide within his community, Ramy’s family is set to arrive at quite a few uncomfortable realizations in the third season.

Hadid will be joining a star-studded cast, including actors Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way.

