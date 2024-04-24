The 5 Biggest Spring Fashion Trends

Distilling hundreds of runway shows across four cities into a handful of digestible trends isn’t easy, but someone has to do it — and this season, we’ve landed on five main themes ripe with daring silhouettes, unexpected materials, and major accessories.

Denim was presented in edgy head-to-toe looks from Mugler and Diesel, while soft coquette motifs and pastels ruled the romantic trend. Menswear was turned boyswear by brands like Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten, which featured longline shorts and slouchy tailoring. And Bottega Veneta and Stella McCartney proved that office- and party-wear can live simultaneously with fringe and embellished details.

Ahead, we break down the five need-to-know trends of spring 2024 and, of course, how to shop each look.

Jean Mutations

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Denim is always in, but this season, think beyond the blue jean with kitschy bags, sharp corseting, and playful footwear.

Boyswear For Cool Girls

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Spring/Summer 2024 runways gave a crash course in raiding the boys section. Pair your sweater vest with your board shorts, and top it off with a baseball cap and opticals.

Romance Is In The Air

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The coquette aesthetic’s soft motifs have been elevated by designers like Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha to adorn corset tops, satin slips, and even bow-bedecked handbags.

Not Your Dad’s Office Party

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Corporate staples are made playful with unexpected embellishments from feathers to crystals. Spruce up your loafers with rhinestones, your button-down with maribou, and your necktie with a leather outer.

Pales In Comparison

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pretty pastels break ground for spring and summer in slinky silhouettes made even better with cascading ruffles, woven textures, and flowy satin.