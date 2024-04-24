Nylon; Getty Images

The 5 Biggest Spring Fashion Trends

You already know No. 4 — but not like this.

The NYLON Spring/Summer 2024 Issue
Distilling hundreds of runway shows across four cities into a handful of digestible trends isn’t easy, but someone has to do it — and this season, we’ve landed on five main themes ripe with daring silhouettes, unexpected materials, and major accessories.

Denim was presented in edgy head-to-toe looks from Mugler and Diesel, while soft coquette motifs and pastels ruled the romantic trend. Menswear was turned boyswear by brands like Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten, which featured longline shorts and slouchy tailoring. And Bottega Veneta and Stella McCartney proved that office- and party-wear can live simultaneously with fringe and embellished details.

Ahead, we break down the five need-to-know trends of spring 2024 and, of course, how to shop each look.

Jean Mutations

Denim is always in, but this season, think beyond the blue jean with kitschy bags, sharp corseting, and playful footwear.

Coco Denim Bustier Top
Reformation
Polo ID Denim-Leather Mini Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
Denim TRF Dress
Zara
Joni Top
EB Denim
Triple Crown Over-the-Knee Boots
Free People
The Cecily Denim Bralette
Aritzia
Samma Mule
Tony Bianco
Mary Denim Mini Short
Frankie's Bikinis
Frayed Denim Bag
& Other Stories
Strapless Denim Midi Dress
Abercrombie

Boyswear For Cool Girls

The Spring/Summer 2024 runways gave a crash course in raiding the boys section. Pair your sweater vest with your board shorts, and top it off with a baseball cap and opticals.

Contrast V-Neck Vest
Mango
Mary Jane Weejuns Loafers
G.H. Bass
Troop Cargo Short
Aritzia
Sprint Backpack
Coach
Relaxed Fit Breton Stripe Rugby Polo
Tommy Hilfiger
Los Angeles Dodgers Corduroy 9FORTY Snapback Hat
New Era
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Raquel Three-Hand Date Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil
Set Me Free Pants
Free People
Oaa 01
Gentle Monster

Romance Is In The Air

The coquette aesthetic’s soft motifs have been elevated by designers like Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha to adorn corset tops, satin slips, and even bow-bedecked handbags.

Serena Dress Ballet
Ciao Lucia
Ergo Bag In Coachtopia Leather: Bows All Over
Coach
Silk Bandeau Bra
Zara
Rosette Ruffle Set Top
Abercrombie
Dream Ballerina
Mansur Gavriel
Floral-Appliqué Bustier Top
& Other Stories
Magnolia Mule In Ivory Leather
Larroudé
Lauren Maxi Skirt
Lisa Says Gah
Off-White Signature Ceramic Bag
Ottolinger x SSENSE
Strapless Corset Top
Victoria Beckham

Not Your Dad’s Office Party

Corporate staples are made playful with unexpected embellishments from feathers to crystals. Spruce up your loafers with rhinestones, your button-down with maribou, and your necktie with a leather outer.

Kira Black Blazer
Nadine Merabi
Feather-Trim Striped Cotton Shirt
Miu Miu
Crystal Tassel Penny Loafers
Rene Caovilla
Tyrone Diamanté Shirt
Zadig & Voltaire
Dextera Bangle Watch
Swarovski
Crystal-Embellished Mesh Market Tote
3.1 Phillip Lim
Shiny Leather Tie
Bottega Veneta
Embellished Tailored Trousers
Maniere de Voir
Square Eyeglasses
Chanel
Magalia Skirt
Sézane

Pales In Comparison

Pretty pastels break ground for spring and summer in slinky silhouettes made even better with cascading ruffles, woven textures, and flowy satin.

Asymmetrical Dress with Straps
Mango
Light Blue Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown
Coperni
Candy Wallace
Bottega Veneta
Spritz Silk Top
Reformation
Moon Bag Blue Hydrangea
Staud
Long Satin-Effect Skirt
Sandro
Le Haut Maille Plissé
Jacquemus
Tansey Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Karina Dress
Nana Jacqueline