The famed Wildflower Cases have gone global. In an Instagram post from Tuesday, Blackpink’s Rosé revealed a behind-the-scenes recap of her shoot with YSL Beauty. In one of the photos, she’s dressed in an all-black suited look while holding a giant bouquet of well-deserved flowers and a periwinkle hearts phone case designed by 23-year-old model and influencer Salem Mitchell. Shortly after the post, Mitchell reposted the K-pop star’s photo on her socials. On Twitter, she wrote, “you see it 😍😭🤯”

From graphic hearts to cherries and Y2K-inspired designs, the beloved “It” girl brand Wildflower Cases, co-founded by sisters Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson, continues to be the trendiest phone case and is a go-to accessory among celebrities and Gen-Z. Over the past few years, Wildflower Cases have been adorned the mirror selfies and paparazzi shots of Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and countless others.

Nearly amassing one million followers on her social media platforms combined, it’s no surprise that Mitchell’s design has made it into the hands of a K-pop superstar. Back in November 2020, Mitchell told NYLON about how the collaboration came to be:

“The collab came about I think just because, throughout the past few months, I've really been loving their cases in my mirror selfies and I noticed too that one of the times they had reposted me. I saw somebody in the comments like, 'You guys should do a collab with her.' And they were like, 'We agree.' And I didn't really think anything of it because I was like, yeah, I mean, maybe it'll happen in a couple years when I have more of a following. But they ended up reaching out this year. So I'm just super grateful. And it's actually one of the things that I wrote in my journal. It's like that affirmation that spells become spells. So I'm just happy I wrote it down.”

Luckily, you can still shop the limited-edition Salem Mitchell x Wildflower Cases collection, which is available in nearly all iPhone sizes and starting at $35. But be quick, the cases are expected to sell out soon, especially with Rosé’s approval.