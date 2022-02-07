A Virgil Abloh Exhibition Is Coming To Brooklyn Museum

Following the tragic passing of Louis Vuitton and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh in November 2021, the Brooklyn Museum has announced its upcoming (and first) exhibition devoted to the late fashion designer, set to open in the summer.

The showcase, titled Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech,” will highlight a number of Abloh’s accomplishments from over the years that have “reshaped notions of contemporary fashion, art, commerce, design, and youth culture,” according to Brooklyn Museum’s announcement, including past collections and the most coveted collaborations that he’s worked on throughout his career.

“We’re incredibly saddened by the news of Virgil Abloh’s passing,” noted the Brooklyn Museum in a recent Instagram post. “The Brooklyn Museum staff, along with guest curator Antwaun Sargent (@sirsargent) have been privileged over the past few years to collaborate on a new iteration of the @mcachicago exhibition ‘Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’,’ a traveling survey of Virgil’s trailblazing and expansive creative practice which will open next year at the BkM. Virgil’s dedication to his artistry provided new opportunities and equitable pathways in art and design. He will be remembered and celebrated through his legacy. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family 🤍⁠”

Check out everything we know so far about Brooklyn Museum’s Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech”, including what to expect and when it’s available for view, ahead.

What is the Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” Exhibition?

Organized by Michael Darling, former James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and curator, critic, and writer Antwaun Sargent, the Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” exhibition is set to feature a range of the designer’s work over the years, from his early beginnings at Pyrex Vision to his luxury labels Off-White and Louis Vuitton. You can expect to see clothing made by the designer over the decades on display, as well as immersive installations, large-scale sculptures, film clips, and his very own sketches. Among the archives will also be Abloh’s infamous collaborations, too, some of which have undoubtedly helped define his legacy.

The upcoming showcase has been revived from Abloh’s first solo exhibition, which took place at the MCA Chicago back in 2019.

When and how can I see the Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” Exhibition?

Brooklyn Museum’s Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” exhibition will be open to the public from Friday, July 1, to Monday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Great Hall located on the 1st Floor. Check back here for more updates on ticketing to come or visit BrooklynMuseum.com.