After getting their start on TikTok, sisters Dixie & Charli D’Amelio have done it all — from their reality TV series The D’Amelio Show to gracing countless brand campaigns. Since launching their brand Social Tourist with Hollister back in 2020, the TikTok-famous duo is back with a brand new collection for February, and it’s one you’ll definitely want to cop.

This time, the Gen Z cult brand takes inspiration from some of the biggest fashion trends of the ‘70s, including a variety of fun patterns and eccentric silhouettes that defined the decade. Among a total of 16 styles are flared bottoms, bell-sleeve tops, colorful wavy prints, and more. In a set of newly released photos from the brand, the D’Amelio sisters spotlight the curated selection of wide-legged, fan-favorite pieces, featuring trendy patchwork bottoms, distressed denim, and the like. Prices for Social Tourist’s new drop range from $25 to $80, with its knitted tops starting at $25 and denim pieces at $70.

With Social Tourist’s February drop launching on Thursday, February 17 via Instagram shop, with its online and in-store drop to follow the day after, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio exclusively spoke with NYLON about Social Tourist’s latest ‘70s-inspired collection, working with each other, and more, ahead.

Courtesy of Social Tourist

Congratulations on your upcoming launch for Social Tourist! How has your line evolved since the beginning? Has your approach to the creative process changed as well?

CHARLI : We are so excited about how Social Tourist is evolving and we couldn’t have asked for a better team to help us with all of our ideas. When we first started this line, I don’t think we realized all of the amazing products we could create together. We started with merch because it was what we knew best (who doesn’t love sweatsuits?) and then we got an amazing response, so it inspired us to come up with different ideas and styles. Dixie and I really wanted to be involved in the creative process as much as we could be, so we’ve been making a conscious effort to be involved in all of the product and creative meetings so we are the ones picking out all of the fabrics, colors, etc. We’ve been continuously learning about what fabrics/silhouettes/colors look good on different body types, skin colors, etc. It’s been amazing to have that knowledge to grow this brand.

Why did you choose this era for inspiration and do you have any favorite '70s style trends or icons?

DIXIE : Charli and I love how eclectic and vibrant ‘70s fashion is. We were drawn to the variety of patterns and textures and we love how you can mix and match everything. One trend we were really excited about was the flared jeans and we’re super happy with how ours came out.

What is your favorite piece from the collection and how would you style it?

DIXIE : The flared jeans. I think they’re great for day or night and I love how they can be dressed up or down. You can’t ever go wrong with a cropped tee shirt with a cute pair of flares.

How do you two manage to work with each other despite the challenges and differences you may come across?

CHARLI : Surprisingly, Dixie and I actually agree on a lot of the same decisions that we’ve made for this line. We tend to choose the same patterns, colors, or have the same ideas although our personal style is so different. When we do have a disagreement, we are really conscious of looking at what the overall consumer would want versus what Dixie and I would buy at the store for ourselves. That’s definitely been helpful at times when we are not sure what the right answer would be.

Do you have any styles or trends on your radar that you're eyeing right now and for future releases?

CHARLI : So many! I feel like I can’t give too much away because it might give away some of our upcoming releases, but I have my eye on a few trends in particular. What’s great about working on my own personal style with my stylist as well is that it gives me the chance to look at trends almost somewhat in advance to see what I would wear or what my friends would wear versus something that we wouldn’t feel comfortable in.

