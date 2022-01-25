Megan Thee Stallion Lands Another Fashion Campaign With Coach

Megan Thee Stallion has landed yet another campaign for Coach. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the American heritage brand introduced its Spring 2022 collection with a Horse and Carriage campaign, titled “That’s My Ride” and starring Megan Thee Stallion.

This campaign marks the rapper’s fourth fashion gig with the brand, as she was previously featured in Coach’s Bape collaboration, its Fall 2021 collection, and 2019 Holiday campaign — her first-ever major fashion deal. Jennifer Lopez, Wisdom Kaye, Noah Beck, and Kōki also appear in Coach’s latest campaign, as well as some of the brand’s new ambassadors, including social media star Parker Kit Hill, comedian Elsa Majimbo, Dean Fujioka, and Shawn Dou.

Lensed by Coach’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers, along with director and photographer Tyler Mitchell, “That’s My Ride” debuts the brand’s first-ever Horse and Carriage logo while playing into nostalgia. Throughout the campaign, the brand ambassadors are seen going back to their childhood roots and using different modes of transport, like Megan Thee Stallion taking on the bumper cars at an amusement park. Jennifer Lopez is also spotted with a posse of BMX bikers, while Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok crew are seen joyriding around Brooklyn. The campaign takes place all over the world, including Los Angeles, New York City, Shanghai, and Japan.

For the shoot, Vevers was inspired by the new generation’s bold expressions. “Joyful and optimistic, Spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation,” said Vevers in an official statement. “It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future.”

The first installment of Coach’s Spring 2022 collection is now available to shop on Coach.com. Check out the full campaign starring Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Wisdom Kaye, and more, below, along with an exclusive video on what’s inspiring everyone now.

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell

Courtesy of Coach/Tyler Mitchell