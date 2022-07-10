The Most Comfortable Shoes & Boots To Wear During Festival Season

From Rolling Loud to Lollapalooza to Outside Lands and every event in between, summer is undoubtedly music festival season. The fun, often multi-day endeavor will fill your weekend plans (and Insta feed), so part of the thrill of attending what you’re wearing, and comfortable shoes or boots are essential to crafting the perfect music festival ‘fit.

When it comes to finding that ideal pair of comfy shoes, striking the balance between fashion and function is key. Supportive shoes that provide all-day wearability are vital to surviving hours standing on dusty festival grounds in the sun. Thankfully, there are plenty of practical, stylish footwear options to consider before hitting the grounds — because blisters should be the least of your worries.

Ahead, we picked out 16 pairs of comfy shoes, boots, and more for your next music festival, with various styles and price points to suit every festival-goer all season long.

We at NYLON only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re in need of a waterproof option, these hiking shoes promise a breathable, supportive EVA insole and a quick-drying exterior. You’ll be comfy and protected from any unexpected weather during your festival weekend.

“I have never walked in any sandal as comfortable as these are!” exclaimed one reviewer.

This slip-on Chelsea boot is a heeled and memory foam-padded option to consider for your next music festival. Plus, the vegan leather upper and durable outsoles make this boot a stylish must-have.

“What I can tell you is they are true to size, they don’t cut into my legs and they are amazingly comfortable! If you are looking for cute and comfortable Chelsea boots I highly recommend these!” said on reviewer.

These classic lace-up combat boots from Amazon Essentials are ideal protection against uneven terrain. Plus, they’ve got memory foam padding and come in four neutral shades to pair with any festival outfit.

“Boots are so nice. Very light and comfortable,” noted one reviewer.

These classic sneakers come equipped with “pillow-soft cushioning” and a neutral striped design in a plethora of colors to cap off any festival look. Plus, with over 30,000 5-star reviews, you can’t go wrong with the comfort of these iconic shoes.

“Super cute shoe, really comfortable and the fit is great. I think I am going to order a pair in black as well!” said one reviewer.

Coming in more than 20 different colors, the Gel-Venture 7 shoes from ASICS are a breathable, cushioned festival footwear option that boasts reviews of long-lasting support and a lightweight fit.

“These shoes fit well and are very comfortable,” shared one reviewer.

This ankle boot combines all the comfort of UGG with the practical durability needed in a festival shoe. They’re waterproof, matte, and lined with sheepskin for soft, supportive all-day wear.

“Extremely comfortable as well, they can definitely be worn in the winter but I will just use them for fall and spring,” said one reviewer.

If gladiator sandals aren’t your speed, Teva has got you covered with a supportive, festival-approved sandal. The W Midform Universal platform sandals come in over 30 color combinations with convenient hook-and-loop closures and a stabilizing footbed for nonstop wear over all terrain.

“These sandals are SO comfortable. I have absolutely never been a sandal person, I prefer closed toe shoes any day,” revealed one reviewer.

These iconic low-tops from Vans are highly-rated, comfortable walking shoes that come in a wide variety of colors and designs to complement any festival ‘fit.

“Super comfortable and very stylish,” noted one reviewer.

With a midsole built to absorb impact and long-lasting wear the Club C sneakers and their sleek, athleisure-style silhouette are designed to provide full-foot support and durability during festival season and beyond.

“This is a great shoe to wear all day, incredibly comfortable,” said one reviewer.

Another classic silhouette with an on-trend platform twist from Converse is the Run Star Hike High Tops. These highly-rated kicks come complete with a supportive arch and stylish exterior (in over 15 colors!) to really elevate your festival fashion.

“The new gen of Converse have a lot more support than the old designs, so these are super comfortable and awesome looking,” shared one reviewer.

Kate Moss put these rain boots on the festival fashion map after wearing them to Glastonbury in the early 2000s. They’re cute and comfortable, complete with a layered, cushioned insole, and fully waterproof exterior.

“They are not only cute, but super comfortable too!” wrote on reviewer.

Go-to footwear brand Nike is a trusted name in the world of comfy footwear. These running shoes can withstand long distances running or walking between festival stages — and come in over 30 colors.

“They are OH SO COMFORTABLE! Today after my run I actually put them back on to wear at work for a 12-hour shift,” mentioned a top reviewer.

What’s better than a thick memory foam insole designed for complete shock absorption, full ankle support, and a neutral platform sneaker that can go with any outfit? Sketchers’ D’Lites Sneakers are a good go-to for total comfort on the festival grounds.

“These have to be the most comfortable trainers I have ever bought. Took them straight out the box and haven't taken them off since,” said on reviewer.

Dr. Martens is no stranger to the world of platform shoes, and this gladiator sandal is a summery spin on the trending style. These leather gladiators are considered well-made and good-looking by buyers and are a supportive choice that will make a statement in all your Insta pics.

“They are so comfortable. I purchased two pairs,” revealed one reviewer.

Cowboycore is a hot trend throughout the festival circuit and these leather boots guarantee you’ll fit right in. Ariat’s signature ATS technology prioritizes easy, long-term wear that’ll look cute, too.

“Anyway, they are the most comfortable boots I’ve ever tried, and that is critical, because good looking boots are of no use if you can't wear them,” noted on reviewer.

If you’re looking for a more athletic option, New Balance’s 990 V5 sneakers have you covered. With intentional structuring for ankle and arch support, these comfy shoes promise to keep your feet going all day while their durable outsole withstands whatever elements a weekend music festival will throw your way.

“They were comfortable from the first moment I put them on and required absolutely no break in period,” said one reviewer.