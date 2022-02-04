There’s always a fashion show somewhere. Shortly after Couture Week wrapped in Paris, Copenhagen Fashion Week kicked off the Fall 2022 season with a whole new crew of emerging designers to know, the usual Danish brand favorites (Ganni, Stine Goya, Saks Potts, Baum und Pferdgarten etc.), and lots of street style inspiration to get you through the winter dressing doldrums.

There’s been a lot of talk over the past year about the concept of “dopamine dressing” and Copenhagen has mastered the look. After a few years of mostly-at-home wardrobes, which usually consists of cozy, casual loungewear, our slowly-growing social schedules now call for wearing outfits that instantly bring you joy. Neon colors, statement prints, and eye-catching accessories were everywhere at Copenhagen Fashion Week, adding a delightful sartorial boost during even the coldest, dreariest days. Of course, there were masters of minimal style at work, too, in the form of expertly layered tailoring and coveted coats.

New York Fashion Week isn’t too far, along with more Fall 2022 collections coming from London, Milan, and Paris, so consider Copenhagen as your exciting sneak peek into what everyone will be wearing over the next month or so, as well.

See the best street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022, below.

