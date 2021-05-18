Copelyn Bengel
Shop The Crochet Trend That's All Over Instagram

Crochet, all day.

Crochet is no longer equated with the blanket on your grandmother’s couch or the outfit your mom put you in as a child. Today, it’s synonymous with Hot Girl Summer, as evidenced by one quick scroll through Instagram. Whether it’s a floral crop top, a checkered bucket hat, or a mini dress cover-up, this lightweight knitwear look will find its way into your trendy summer wardrobe.

Some of your choice style icons, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Ella Emhoff, have already flaunted the crochet trend. Rihanna matched her netted heels to a monochromatic crochet dress in a glowy summer look, while Lipa paired a checkered bandana knit top with a coordinating cardigan. Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter and current “It” girl Emhoff is becoming somewhat of a knitwear icon, coveting brands such as Memorial Day and creating her own knitwear line in collaboration with Batsheva. But if you’re like us, the rest of your Instagram feed is also full of your favorite influencers and brands wearing crochet, all day.

Shopping this trend can be what you make it with popular luxury designers, like Missoni and Gucci, as well as contemporary brandsCult Gaia and Lovers + Friends. There is also a large amount of Depop and Etsy accounts that carry handmade pieces that are kitschy, colorful, and one-of-a-kind. We have rounded up a healthy shopping list, below, of the best crochet pieces to shop now.

Eliza Crochet Halter Bikini Top
Frankie's Bikinis
Nikki Crochet Hipster Bikini Bottom
Frankie's Bikinis

With a dainty halter top and a boy short to match, this crochet bikini is a beach trip essential.

Yara Crochet Dress
Cult Gaia

Similar to Rihanna’s beige mini dress, this sheer halter top dress can double as a cover-up or a daytime look.

Portofino Top
Staud

This simple white crochet top has a playful floral hem that is perfect with denim shorts and sandals.

Flower Crochet Voluminous-Sleeve Blouse
Farm Rio

Characterized by a joyful rainbow floral, this top elevates your classic crochet with a square neck and blouson sleeves.

Halter Top
Victor Glemaud

An ultra-’70s version style with a chevron crochet pattern and ties at the neck and back.

Remi Crop Top & Eliana Skirt
Flook the Label

In a matching set, this look is the ultimate crochet dinner outfit for warm weather.

Minnie Cropped Tank
Jonathan Simkhai

The classic cut of this top is modernized by a loose crochet and a hook-and-eye front.

Honey Pant in Ivory
Yan Yan Knits

These breezy, wide-leg pants have colorful detailing on the waist and hemline.

Alana Bag
Nannacay

In warm tones, this summery tote bag is a fun accent to any outfit and is made by artisans in Brazil.

Soller Dress, Green/Yellow
Gimaguas

Your go-to summer dress is here, and it’s obviously crochet. This lemon-lime dress can be thrown on with sandals or sneakers for any occasion.

Florence
The Series

This top is not your grandmother’s blanket but a youthful, fun take on it in the from of a crop top.

Zita Crochet Knit Tank Top
Ulla Johnson

Retro crochet was the inspiration for this summery peplum top.

Blanca Crochet Cardigan
For Love & Lemons

With a crochet bra to match, this cropped crochet cardigan is the only light summer sweater you need.

Etta Frill Hat
She Made Me

The crochet hat trend continues its reign into this summer. Get the look with this pastel hat with frill detailing.

Daisy Crop Top
Lovers + Friends
Daisy Short
Lovers & Friends

This crochet set has daisy details and makes for the cutest all-over knit look.

Ibiza Collection Leona Open-Knit Crop Top
Maje

For a more formal version of the trend, opt for this Ibiza-inspired floral crochet top.

Rainbow Crochet Maxi Dress
Pitusa

With a pastel-rainbow gradient, this cover-up can be dressed up beyond the poolside for a nighttime look.

Mira Crochet Harem Shorts
Free People

This tomboy-style short is the loungey version of crochet in a soft lavender hue.

Ana High-Rise Hand-Crocheted Cotton Mini Skirt
Escvdo

In crocheted cotton, this skirt can be paired with a bra top or T-shirt or can be worn as a full look with the matching top.

Daisy-Appliqué Crochet Top
Batsheva

This earthy-tone top has a scalloped hem and a quirky flower motif.