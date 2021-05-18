Crochet is no longer equated with the blanket on your grandmother’s couch or the outfit your mom put you in as a child. Today, it’s synonymous with Hot Girl Summer, as evidenced by one quick scroll through Instagram. Whether it’s a floral crop top, a checkered bucket hat, or a mini dress cover-up, this lightweight knitwear look will find its way into your trendy summer wardrobe.

Some of your choice style icons, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Ella Emhoff, have already flaunted the crochet trend. Rihanna matched her netted heels to a monochromatic crochet dress in a glowy summer look, while Lipa paired a checkered bandana knit top with a coordinating cardigan. Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter and current “It” girl Emhoff is becoming somewhat of a knitwear icon, coveting brands such as Memorial Day and creating her own knitwear line in collaboration with Batsheva. But if you’re like us, the rest of your Instagram feed is also full of your favorite influencers and brands wearing crochet, all day.

Shopping this trend can be what you make it with popular luxury designers, like Missoni and Gucci, as well as contemporary brandsCult Gaia and Lovers + Friends. There is also a large amount of Depop and Etsy accounts that carry handmade pieces that are kitschy, colorful, and one-of-a-kind. We have rounded up a healthy shopping list, below, of the best crochet pieces to shop now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.