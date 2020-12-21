Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

If you thought everyone would wind down ahead of the holidays, think again. The past week has brought some of the best celebrity looks we've seen in a while and one particular outfit that sent the internet into a high-fashion frenzy. On Saturday Night Live, Dua Lipa wore Valentino haute couture for her performance of "Levitating," which included a super-long, high-slit white gown with a matching (and almost hypnotizing) feathery ostrich hat that billowed on stage.

"Couture and music have a lot in common," shared Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on an Instagram post featuring Dua's look. "They both inspire, mesmerize and shake our emotions creating moments of dreams. Dua knows how to do it and she does it so well! Grazie!"

Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Gigi Hadid's cozy strolls in New York City, Megan Thee Stallion's festive matching set, Naomi Campbell representing Nigerian fashion (and copping the new Nike x Sacai dunks), Rihanna's not one but two Chanel bags, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion got into the holiday spirit in a green matching set with the word "Lucky" emblazoned on the bottom from sleepwear brand Bold & Beautiful.

Tessa Thompson

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson, dressed in a sculptural gold skirt, white shirt, black cropped blazer, and a wide-brim hat, attended the drive-in premiere of her new film Sylvie's Love in LA.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

Photo by RCF/MEGA/GC Images

Gigi Hadid took a winter stroll in New York with her new baby and sister Bella, wearing a black wool coat and cap by Brixton.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid was also spotted on another mommy-and-baby stroll through the city wearing a Thom Browne coat and a very on-trend fuzzy bucket hat from Louis Vuitton.

Dua Lipa

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Prior to her appearance on SNL, Dua Lipa stepped out in New York in a full 8 Moncler Richard Quinn printed look.

During her live performance of "Levitating" on SNL, Dua Lipa's Valentino haute couture look (number 12, to be exact) stole the show.

Rihanna

Spending the holidays in Barbados, Rihanna has us wishing it was bikini season in her HVN Cherry Bra Bikini Top and Cherry Side Tie Bikini Bottoms. She also brought back her wearing-two-bags-at-once style in Chanel.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell touched down in Nigeria dressed in Ziva Lagos. It looks like she managed to cop a pair of the newly released Nike x Sacai dunks, too.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid celebrated a New York City snow day in a cool layered look, including a vintage Chanel puffer, a pair of limited-edition Chrome Hearts flares covered with the word "sex," and Burberry boots.

Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia hit the slopes (on shrooms) dressed in Dead Homies sweats and Kid Super sneakers.

Hailey Bieber

Photo by Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images

Hailey Bieber bundled up while out in LA, wearing a pair of cream slippers and a shearling-lined leather jacket.

Yara Shahidi

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi wore a leather Alexander McQueen look during her appearance on The Trumpet Awards.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Her second look was a J.W. Anderson suit with a turquoise belt with long billowing fabric.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X went full-on monochromatic in head-to-toe red.

Timothée Chalamet

Photo by LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet paired his Adidas track pants with a green Prada bomber jacket while walking in New York.

Rickey Thompson

Rickey Thompson broke in his new pair of Jeffrey Campbell platform boots the best way he knows how — with a delightful viral video.