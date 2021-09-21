If her Instagram feed is any indication, Dua Lipa always seems to have a steady rotation of stylish phone cases to elevate her mirror selfies, and we’re taking notes. On Monday, Sept. 20, the Future Nostalgia singer was seen alongside her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in New York City, wearing a black-and-white knitwear top and skirt adorned with cutouts and a slit by Ottolinger for Jean Paul Gaultier. She paired her fall-friendly outfit with classic black sunglasses, pearl drop earrings, and Balenciaga sneakers. But what stood out most from Lipa’s ensemble was her hot pink puffer phone case.

Known for its super trendy accessories and streetwear-inspired loungewear, the beloved Gen-Z brand Urban Sophistication first created the Puffer Case as a meme inspired by The North Face’s Retro Nuptse puffer jacket. The soft yet protective case mimics the outerwear’s quilted aesthetic, detailed with the words “The Puffer Case” and the brand’s signature logo photoshopped onto the case. Soon enough, the case became Instagram’s favorite accessory and a wardrobe staple worn by the likes of actress Madelaine Petsch, Latin superstar J Balvin, and sure enough — Dua Lipa. Not only does the the pop star have this case in a bright pink hue, but she’s been spotted taking mirror selfies with it in red and a Powerpuff Girls-inspired print, as well.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lipa was also recently spotted in New York City with her beau’s sister and BFF Bella Hadid over the weekend to celebrate the first birthday of Gigi Hadid’s baby girl, Khai. In a recent photo, the singer wore a plaid set from Thom Browne’s Resort 2022 collection and plaid platform Mary Janes from the Nodaleto x Heaven by Marc Jacobs collaboration.

If you’re looking to shop Dua Lipa’s hot pink case, you’re in luck. Urban Sophistication’s Puffer Case comes in a variety of colorways like the Power Puffer (an homage to the iconic pink heart emblem from the Powerpuff Girls), matcha green, red, and the classic black and white. You can also pair the case with a beaded phone strap, or wear the case as is. You can purchase the Puffer Case, priced at $65, on urbansophistication.boutique.