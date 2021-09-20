Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It seems like the beloved athleisure unitard trend is taking on the stage. On Sunday, Sept. 19, Miley Cyrus was seen living the ultimate pop star fantasy over the weekend at the Music Midtown festival hosted in Atlanta, Georgia. Styled by Bradley Kenneth, Cyrus went for an ultra-sexy yellow and black psychedelic catsuit and checkered Jockey shirt from Maisie Wilen’s Spring 2022 collection, which recently debuted at New York Fashion Week. She completed her festival ‘fit with black heels and neon green shades from Gucci.

Cyrus granted fans backstage access in an Instagram post on Sunday, Sept. 19, not only giving us a full scope of her performance outfit but she was seen posing next to rap legend Mike WiLL Made-It, with the caption “MC & MW REUNITE.”

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Anya Taylor-Joy’s 2021 Emmys after-party outfit, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid’s BFF style, and more.

Anya Taylor-Joy

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted at an 2021 Emmys after party wearing a Dior Haute Couture ensemble, including a pale yellow silk lingerie set trimmed with lace, a silk gauze cape, and a matching face mask. She also wore pointed Dior pumps. Perhaps the all-yellow look was an homage to her Emmys red carpet outfit?

Dua Lipa & Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

BFFs Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid were seen in New York City celebrating the first birthday of Gigi Hadid’s baby girl, Khai, over the past weekend. Lipa wore a plaid set from Thom Browne’s Resort 2022 collection and plaid platform Mary Janes from the newly announced Nodaleto x Heaven by Marc Jacobs collaboration. The pop star also carried a doggie-shaped handbag also from Thom Browne, and black sunglasses from Bottega Veneta.

Right by her side, Hadid wore a cropped white top over a black tank with a printed flared midi skirt and knee-high sculptural boots.

Billie Eilish

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish performed at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival wearing a custom anime-inspired tee-and-shorts set from Seoul-based brand Skoot. She finished her outfit with Nike Air Force 1s.

Olivia Rodrigo

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Our favorite pop-punk princess, Olivia Rodrigo, also performed at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, wearing a cutout long-sleeve crop top with baggy pleated trousers, a black grommet-studded belt, and platform black boots.

CL

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Korean superstar CL was seen backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival wearing a sculptural Western-inspired ensemble, paired with matching gloves and thigh-high blue boots.

Saweetie

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saweetie dazzled on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival red carpet in a sleeveless black and red striped couture gown from Tony Ward and black heels.

Lily-Rose Depp

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp looked pretty-in-pink wearing a Chanel ensemble and black pumps for the premiere of her film Silent Night during the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

Naomi Campbell

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Supermodel and now-mother Naomi Campbell was spotted in London wearing an all-white vest and pants combo. She paired the look with classic Nike Dunks, a golden sequin handbag, and black sunglasses.

Adele

Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Adele embodied heaven-on-earth at a private event in Los Angeles, wearing a black-and-white puffed-sleeve couture gown from Schiaparelli, designed by Daniel Roseberry. She paired the ensemble with “tooth” drop earrings also from the Surreal-inspired fashion house.

Rosé

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Blackpink’s Rosé was spotted in New York City wearing a cashmere turtleneck sweater from Alaïa and gray wool trousers from Khaite, along with a clover belt from Saint Laurent. The K-pop star also carried a houndstooth satchel and wore white sneakers, also from Saint Laurent.

Kendall Jenner

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Model Kendall Jenner, as well as newly hired FWRD creative director and founder of tequila brand 818, was spotted in New York City wearing a sleek monochrome off-duty ‘fit. She wore a white tee under a button-up with beige trousers and ivory mules.

Hailee Steinfeld

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld was seen leaving her hotel in the Upper East Side wearing an all-Fendi look, opting for a striped, cropped blouse with high-waisted khaki bottoms and knee-high boots. She also paired the look with an orange Peekaboo handbag and black sunglasses.

Arlo Parks

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arlo Parks took home the 2021 Mercury Music Prize wearing a black-and-white ensemble from Simone Rocha. The singer also paired her winning outfit with earrings from Sophie Bille Brahe and platform black boots.

Amandla Stenberg

Ryan Emberley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Amandla Stenberg wore Gucci at the Dear Evan Hansen premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, wearing a black bralette embellished with crystal fringe and lilac crystal embroidered midi skirt. She also accessorized with a leather choker attached to a chained belt, a heart-shaped clutch, and metallic heels.