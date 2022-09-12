The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and all eyes are on the stars of the silver screen. After a couple of touch-and-go years, there’s a a sense of normalcy in the air — and on the red carpet.

It’s been a banner year for television, with fan-favorite shows like Euphoria, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Succession nabbing dozens of nominations, collectively. But before we find out if Sydney Sweeney will take home an award for not just the one but both wildly popular shows she appeared on this year, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what she (and her co-stars) wear on the red carpet.

Her The White Lotus co-stars Connie Britton and Alexandra Daddario, who arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous, pink flowing Monique Lhullier gown and a beaded, one-shoulder Dior Couture dress respectively, kicked the festivities off with a bang. Pink appears to be an early theme on the carpet, with Hannah Waddingham and Molly Shannon following suit.

And let’s not forget about the men on carpet. Host Kenan Thompson looked ready to go in blue velvet and matching sunglasses, while Andrew Garfield and Cousin Greg — err — Nicholas Braun (in Dior) looked wonderful in white.

Below, a look at every must-see look on the Emmys red carpet.

Molly Shannon Molly Shannon in hot pink at the Emmys. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long.

HoYeon Jung Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hoyeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

Laverne Cox Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laverne Cox.

Nicholas Braun Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicholas Braun in Dior.

Hannah Waddingham Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meg Stalter Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meg Stalter in red, lace.

Patricia Arquette and Eric White Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jean Smart in Christian Siriano.

Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Quinta Brunson in custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Lily James Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily James in Versace.

Connie Britton CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Connie Britton in Monique Lhullier.

Melanie Lynskey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melanie Lynskey.

Sydney Sweeney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney.

Christina Ricci Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christina Ricci in Fendi Couture.

Zendaya Zendaya in Valentino Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Hannah Einbinder in custom Rodarte. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon in Armani Prive ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images