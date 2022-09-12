Jamie Feldman
Megan Stalter at the Emmys.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Fashion

See Every Look From The 2022 Emmy Awards

It’s been a banner year for television, and the stars came out in full force for the first red carpet of the season.

fb
tw

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and all eyes are on the stars of the silver screen. After a couple of touch-and-go years, there’s a a sense of normalcy in the air — and on the red carpet.

It’s been a banner year for television, with fan-favorite shows like Euphoria, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Succession nabbing dozens of nominations, collectively. But before we find out if Sydney Sweeney will take home an award for not just the one but both wildly popular shows she appeared on this year, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what she (and her co-stars) wear on the red carpet.

Her The White Lotus co-stars Connie Britton and Alexandra Daddario, who arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous, pink flowing Monique Lhullier gown and a beaded, one-shoulder Dior Couture dress respectively, kicked the festivities off with a bang. Pink appears to be an early theme on the carpet, with Hannah Waddingham and Molly Shannon following suit.

And let’s not forget about the men on carpet. Host Kenan Thompson looked ready to go in blue velvet and matching sunglasses, while Andrew Garfield and Cousin Greg — err — Nicholas Braun (in Dior) looked wonderful in white.

Below, a look at every must-see look on the Emmys red carpet.

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon in hot pink at the Emmys.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long.ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long.

HoYeon Jung

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hoyeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

Laverne Cox

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laverne Cox.

Nicholas Braun

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicholas Braun in Dior.

Hannah Waddingham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meg Stalter

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meg Stalter in red, lace.

Patricia Arquette and Eric White

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson in custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Lily James

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James in Versace.

Connie Britton

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Connie Britton in Monique Lhullier.

Melanie Lynskey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey.

Sydney Sweeney

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney.

Christina Ricci

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christina Ricci in Fendi Couture.

Zendaya

Zendaya in ValentinoFrazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder in custom Rodarte.Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in Armani Prive ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever in Naeem Khan.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images