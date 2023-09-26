Paris Fashion Week is back for its bi-annual slot at the tail end of the fashion month calendar. Not only are we excited to see our favorite Parisian designers take on the runway with their Spring 2024 collections, but it also means that Blackpink will be in attendance, too.

Similar to the past couple of seasons, the Korean girl group – comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – is slated to return to the French capital from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3. This season, things are looking different for the girls as contract renewals with their agency, YG Entertainment, have yet to be confirmed. But speculations aside, Blackpink is still expected to make their appearance in the front row as brand ambassadors per usual. So far, they’re scheduled to pop by the shows of their respective fashion houses: Jisoo attended Dior’s showcase in head-to-toe black; Saint Laurent’s presentation follows hours after, and Rosé is already in town for it; Lisa is booked and busy with five performances for Crazy Horse Paris, and it’s likely she’ll be at Celine; and though no updates from Jennie yet, she’s expected to attend the Chanel show.

Follow along with NYLON as we track every Blackpink appearance at Paris Fashion Week, updating every day, ahead.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Jisoo at Dior Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Jisoo is usually the first to make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. She attended Dior’s Spring 2024 runway show wearing a black blazer mini dress with knee-high combat boots and a quilted purse.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Rosé at Saint Laurent Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Hours later, Rosé was seen at the Saint Laurent show wearing a flowy plaid blouse with fitted trousers and black pumps.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images