Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s been a minute since we last saw Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet, but ahead of the release of her rom-com Anyone But You, she’s making a few (very fashionable) pit stops.

At the film’s New York premiere on Dec. 11, Sweeney arrived wearing custom Miu Miu — not a surprising choice, given she’s been a brand ambassador for the house since May 2022. Her dress featured dangling crystal pendants at the bodice and cinched under the bust with a leather belt. Stylist Molly Dickson accessorized Sweeney’s look with silver heels and Fred Leighton jewelry.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Below, check out the rest of the best-dressed stars from the week, including Molly Gordon in Thom Browne, Kristen Stewart’s surprisingly punk twist on Chanel tweed, and more.

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Julia Fox went full-on goth while on a casual stroll in Los Angeles, wearing a cropped “New York” zip-up paired with a low-rise midi skirt that revealed a peek of her Calvin Klein underwear. a black lace veil covered her head, and she toted a fuzzy black heart-shaped bag to match her sky-high Marc Jacobs Kiki boots.

Molly Gordon

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Molly Gordon was spotted outside the Today Show in Thom Browne. The Bear actor and NYLON’s July It Girl wore the house’s fitted blazer, a white button-down, and a striped tie paired with white socks and pointy satin pumps.

Greta Lee

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Dec. 7, Greta Lee attended The Morning Show’s cocktail reception in Los Angeles. The Past Lives star wore a white minidress embellished with red and orange beads at the bust and straps.

Kristen Stewart

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart attended Chanel’s Métiers d’Art presentation in Manchester, England, putting a punk spin on the house’s black and white tweed pleated dress. She left most of the buttons at the top undone and added silver chain necklaces and loosely laced combat boots.

Ciara

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

At The Color Purple’s world premiere in Hollywood, Ciara bared her belly in an all-white Georges Hobeika outfit — with a bump-enhancing styling choice. She left the bottom half of her shirt loose to reveal a glittering stomach adorned with sheets of gold foil.

Hunter Schafer

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

On Dec. 6, Hunter Schafer traveled to Shanghai, China for the grand opening of Prada’s “Pradasphere II” exhibition. At the ceremony, the 24-year-old Hunger Games actor wore a baby blue minidress wrapped in flowy, sheer organza, and the brand’s satin heels.

Emma Corrin

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Corrin channeled Princess Diana at The Crown’s final celebration in London, referencing a look worn by the late princess in 1985. Corrin donned a custom Miu Miu blazer dress with a sheer skirt, a white Oxford shirt underneath, and a black bow tie.