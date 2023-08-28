Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

For most of her career, Jennifer Lawrence has lived her life mostly off-radar: she has no social media (that we know of), and aside from promoting her blockbuster hits, you’d be lucky if you caught her out and about. These days, it looks like the actor and new mom isn’t worried about being seen as we’ve finally gotten the long-awaited, pre-strike press appearances for her latest film, No Hard Feelings, and now, her going-out looks.

While hanging around in New York City this summer, the 33-year-old has been a source of sartorial inspiration, from date nights with her husband to low-key errand runs. But one outfit stands out from the rest: During her stroll in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Lawrence was spotted wearing a controversial fashion trend by mixing her blues and blacks. She wore a light blue button-down with a black tank and wide-leg navy trousers. She accessorized her outfit that day with pointed heels, black sunglasses, and a hunter green Loewe tote bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With Lawrence based in the city, we can most likely expect to see more from her New York street style, especially as we transition into cooler weather. Until then, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Kendall Jenner’s color-block dress, Dua Lipa’s birthday ‘fit, and more.

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Backgrid

It’s not a girl’s night out without a trip to the celebrity-favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. On the night of Aug. 26, Kendall Jenner was seen alongside friends Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber in Santa Monica. She’s seen wearing a pastel, color-block maxi gown with ivory mules and a white clutch.

Gigi Hadid

Photo: Backgrid

Walking behind Jenner was Gigi Hadid, who wore a leather corset, straight jeans, and black loafers.

Hailey Bieber

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Joining them was Hailey Bieber, who donned a vibrant white mini dress spotted (literally) with orange and yellow dots. The Rhode founder completed her going-out look with white kitten heels, a matching orange handbag, and a bedazzled “B” necklace.

Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After a three-week summer break, Formula 1 continues the second half of the competition season starting in Zandvoort, Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix. The drivers arrived in style as the sport’s most fashionable player Lewis Hamilton and his fellow Mercedes teammate, George Russell, were seen in the paddock both wearing Tommy Hilfiger. The two each opted for a completely different aesthetic — Hamilton wore a football-inspired jersey with black pants, boots, and a sweatband, while Russell kept it preppy in a button-down shirt and khaki bottoms.

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Lily Allen’s London looks continue on. While leaving the Duke of York Theatre after a performance of her play The Pillowman on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the singer shined in a gold-and-black tiger print gown by GCDS. She completed her outfit in black platform heels and statement Messika jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

On Aug. 22, JLaw coordinated with her husband Cooke Maroney in black-and-white. While Maroney wore a plain white tee with black pants and sneakers, the actress chose a vest with loose-fitted trousers and chunky sandals.

Dua Lipa

While celebrating her 28th birthday last week, Dua Lipa posted a carousel of photos on Instagram wearing a tiny Gucci bralette paired with a red bolero and lilac crystal-adorned jeans. She finished her outfit with a metallic handbag, silver jewelry, and red sunglasses.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

On Aug. 22, Sheryl Lee Ralph was captured in Philadelphia promoting her new book DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You! wearing a bright green set with platform tie-dye Crocs.

Alex Cooper & Alix Earle

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and TikTok star Alix Earle were seen in Miami on Aug. 22 opting for itty bitty black minis. Cooper chose a patterned top and skirt set with strappy black heels, while Earle wore a mini dress with thigh-high boots.

Justine Skye

Photo: Jerrit Clark

During Justine Skye’s 28th birthday party in Los Angeles, the multifaceted star wore a sheer sequined ensemble while her celebrity friends — Yara Shahidi, Lori Harvey, Normani, and Hailey Bieber — kept the all-black mini dress theme.

Hilary Duff

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Hilary Duff was photographed in Los Angeles running errands on Aug. 21 in a sporty post-workout ‘fit. She wore a white top with indigo leggings and a structured bomber jacket. She completed her look with a large Chanel purse and black Nike sneakers.

Angelina Jolie

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Aug. 20, Angelina Jolie was seen in New York City’s East Village wearing a black dress with nude pumps and a black-and-white Celine tote bag in hand.

Alabama Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Alabama Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted after a visit to Cecconi’s in Los Angeles on Aug. 18, with Barker in a casual vintage tee and black sweats, and Kardashian in a black maxi dress, accentuating her baby bump.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski’s New York summer street style is the gift that keeps on giving. On Aug. 17, the model wore a burnt orange bodysuit, matching her newly-dyed ginger hair, with a black micro-mini skirt and brown Jamie Haller loafers.