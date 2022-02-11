Florence Pugh just landed her first major fashion gig. On Friday, Feb. 11, J.Crew debuted its Spring 2022 campaign, titled “Art of Getting Dressed” and starring the English actress and Leslie Odom Jr. Pugh is seen modeling the brand’s warm-weather-ready offerings, including a frayed bucket hat, off-white denim dress, bright knitted tanks, pastel-colored coats, gold jewelry, and more.

On J.Crew’s Instagram account, Pugh shares how her creative surrounding can help inspire her while getting dressed. “I would describe my style as completely different every day. I love color. I love being bold,” she said via Instagram Stories.

Photos Courtesy of J.Crew

In between juggling her very busy Hollywood career — Pugh recently starred in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and is set to appear alongside Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling later this year — the 2020 Oscar nominee has been experimenting a lot lately with her personal style. Not only has dyed her hair different colors over the past year or so, but she’s now sporting a short, spiky cut and a brand new septum piercing. When it comes to fashion, she’s been ditching her red carpet gowns for chunky, platform shoes, oversized sweaters, plaid skirts, vintage tees, and mini dresses. Perhaps her fun approach to style caught the attention of J.Crew? After all, the brand is currently going through a revamp, and who better to call for a new campaign than a famous face who’s genuinely having fun getting dressed?

“My vision for this collection was rooted in a refreshing palette of pastels and classic brights in iconic styles. At J.Crew, we want to inspire women to be creative with their wardrobes and really enjoy the art of getting dressed as a mode of self-expression,” said Olympia Gayot, Head of Women’s Design for J.Crew, in a statement for NYLON. “Florence is a wonderful reflection of that spirit. She expresses her personality through her style, and she’s bold, creative, and takes risks. For this campaign, Florence chose pieces from the spring collection that inspired her. She was the perfect choice to bring the spirit of our spring collection to life.”

See more of Pugh’s J.Crew Spring 2022 campaign, below.