Within recent years the fashion world has been making strides in the effort to be more inclusive for everyone, especially when it comes to a wider range of sizing. Ganni is continuing make good on this change with its first-ever extended-sizing capsule collection in partnership with the size-inclusive fashion retailer, 11 Honoré.

Dubbed “Love Drop” and available to shop now, this 10-piece collection ranges from U.S. sizes 0 through 22 and is full of some of Ganni’s signature floral patterns in timeless silhouettes that truly look good on everyone.

The collaboration’s creative process was eight months in the making, as Ganni spent a considerable amount of time testing the collection in-house to ensure each piece offered the best fit, as well as working very closely with 11 Honoré. Given that the online retailer exceeds at offering the widest range of fashionable, high-end luxury brands in inclusive sizing, it seems only fitting for the two companies to team up with one another.

“We are so grateful to 11 Honoré for this partnership and the opportunity to welcome even more Ganni girls into our community,” said Ganni’s Creative Director, Ditte Reffstrup, in an official statement. “Ganni is not about one look or uniform identity, it’s about confidence and kick-ass energy — and it’s my hope we can continue to share this spirit with more and more people. Everyone is welcome.”

This new capsule collection marks the start of the fashion brand’s plans to continue making extended sizes. Ganni’s Spring 2022 collection, which debuted at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August, will also have a selection of ready-to-wear and swimwear ranging in the same sizing of 0 through 22, along with plans to continue to gradually offer more extended sizing with each future collection.

Ganni Love Drop is now available in select Ganni stores, on Ganni’s website, 11Honoré.com, and Nordstrom. Below, take a closer look at the new collection, featuring models Diana Veras, Vineeta Seshasai Maruri, and Charlie Reynolds in a fun New York City-centric campaign.

Courtesy of GANNI

