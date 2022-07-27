Fashion
Thanks to collabs with Harry Styles, Adidas, and more.
Following its first quarterly release earlier this year, the global fashion shopping platform Lyst just dropped a new report for the second quarter on Wednesday, July 27.
The 2022 Q2 Lyst Index report ranks fashion’s biggest designers and products from April to June, and the industry’s hottest names have switched around quite a bit in the ranks. Tap to see which fashion brands landed in the top 10 spots, ahead.
Burberry has risen to the No. 10 spot, having since dropped its coveted collaboration with Supreme. The brand also dressed Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and more for the 2022 Met Gala.