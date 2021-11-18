Hours before the doors even opened at The Forum on Wednesday night, ‘fit check videos for Harry Styles’ first Love On Tour show in Los Angeles already started to trickle onto TikTok under the trending hashtag #hslotoutfit. That’s the thing about getting dressed to see the Fine Line star, witnessing a performance from someone who graces red carpets, magazine covers, and Gucci campaigns on the regular requires not just any old outfit, but a thoughtfully orchestrated look. As Fashionista.com put it: Harry Styles concerts are his fans’ Met Gala.

So what’s the unofficial dress code for a #hslotoutfit? At The Forum (and likely the rest of Styles’ shows), it was feather boas — lots of them — so much so that their colorful remnants were scattered throughout the venue, hallways, restrooms, and parking lot. Cowboy hats are also a favorite, or any type of headwear that lights up to catch Styles’ attention from the pit (aptly titled “Cherry” and “Watermelon”). Groovy prints on party pants paired with sky-high platform boots made plenty of appearances, and statement sunglasses that Styles himself would probably wear were a great addition to the variety of photo ops at the show. (“Harry Styles” in lights and a massive poster of him covered the The Forum’s coliseum-like structure; a step-and-repeat that featured the fisheye-style Fine Line album cover; and, of course, a truck that promoted his brand new beauty brand, Pleasing.)

Before Styles, who opted out of his usual button-down blouse and trousers for a velvet green floral vest and matching pants from Gucci, kicked off the first night of his three-day Love On Tour stint in L.A., he encouraged everyone to be and feel their most authentic self during his lively 90-minute set. And what better way to channel that than through clothes? Sequins, fringe, feathers, and all.

See the best street style looks from Harry Styles’ Love On Tour first show at The Forum, below.

