That’s a wrap, fashion month! Leave it to Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 to bring in the best street style looks for the return of IRL runway shows, which also didn’t disappoint. For starters, Balenciaga teamed up with The Simpsons to present a delightful short film for its attendees. (The latest collection actually debuted on the luxury brand’s red carpet instead.) Buzzy brand Ottolinger took its influential “subversive basics” to the next level, while Chanel experimented with the polarizing trend of pelvic cutouts. Plus, what’s fashion week without a runway crasher? A protestor advocating for climate action hit the Louis Vuitton’s catwalk only to be tackled and escorted out by show security.

Aside from all of the action that happened on the runways, the fashion crowd, from best-dressed celebrities to front-row regulars, absolutely delivered on the style front for the last leg of fashion month. Not only were there throwback tops and monochrome looks (We see you, Cardi B), but plenty of fall outfit inspiration, too. Meticulously layered looks featured statement outerwear or a polished blazer, and cozy knitwear options ranged from sweater vests to slouchy pullovers. More on-trend ensembles were everywhere, as well, featuring preppy-meets-sporty ‘fits, whimsical cottagecore dresses and tops, craftcore-inspired coats, and more. If you ever run out of ideas when it comes to getting dressed, allow these street style moments to be your go-to resource for the cooler months ahead.

See the best street style looks from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022, below.

