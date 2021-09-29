Fashion month is flying by. We’re already more than halfway through the “Big Four” and the street style just keeps getting better. At Milan Fashion Week, which brought us plenty of surprises (Dua Lipa’s runway debut, “Fendace,” 2000s-era pin-straight hair, and more), nearly every aesthetic was spotted among the fashion crowd, from Y2K-inspired matching sets to head-to-toe preppy outfits.

The cooler temps are taking over Milan, too, so showgers’ had their knitwear game on point, including cozy crewnecks, statement sweater vests, and designer-name cardigans, like the very viral Jacquemus pin-top version. Blazers and tailored coats were a popular outerwear choice, along with sneakers, chunky loafers, and neon-tinted heels for a splash of color.

Now that Paris Fashion Week officially in full swing, we’re hitting the home stretch of the Spring 2022 collections, as well as the anticipated return of IRL runway shows for seasons to come. With so much outfit inspiration coming from street style, we have a feeling everyone is going to leave (and dress) this season on a high note.

See the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022, below.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Shutterstock