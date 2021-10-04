Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s officially hoodie-and-shorts season, according to Harry Styles. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Fine Line star was spotted out in New York City on his way to meet with his friends just a few hours before his Love On Tour performance at Madison Square Garden. The 27-year-old singer and actor was seen off-duty sporting a blue embroidered cap, indigo Kore shorts from Vuori, Nike Cortez, and a bright yellow tote bag. But what stood out was his must-have hot pink cotton hoodie from eco-friendly label Pangaia, currently priced at $150. With the weather cooling down for fall, it seems like Styles is bundling up for the rapidly approaching sweater weather.

Over the years, the pop star has transformed from boy-band cutie to bonafide fashion icon. Styles is not only known for his ultimate pop-rock songs but his style is always pushing boundaries, ranging from casual ‘fits to elevated high-end looks, and often repping his go-to brand Gucci, like his 2021 Grammys outfit, where he opted for a custom black leather suit and a green faux fur boa.

Tessa Thompson

Actress Tessa Thompson attended the Passing premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival embodying ‘50s Hollywood glam in a black-and-white gown from Rodarte. She also carried a bejeweled vintage-style mini bag and wore jewels from Ananya Fine Jewelry.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer arrived at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in Los Angeles wearing a leopard-print halter ensemble from Etro, paired with a chunky belt at the waist and black sandals. Palmer completed her outfit with jewels from A Perdifiato.

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator attended the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards wearing a white button-down top with brown trousers and black loafers. The Cultural Influence Awardee completed his look with a fuzzy creamsicle hat and a briefcase.

BIA

Singer BIA also attended the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards wearing a black bodysuit under a zebra-print jacket, paired with thigh-high printed boots, all from Bottega Veneta.

Laverne Cox

Actress Laverne Cox attended the New York City Ballet’s 2021 Fall Fashion Gala in a sleeveless yellow-and-white plaid gown from Christopher John Rogers. She also carried a checkered mini clutch in her hand.

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger was also seen at the New York City Ballet’s 2021 Fall Fashion Gala wearing a hot pink tiered gown adorned with a black bow from Jason Wu’s Spring 2022 collection and carried a bedazzled clutch in her hand.

Hunter Schafer

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer arrived at Variety’s Power of Women event in a multicolored geometric sleeveless top and short set, paired with a black blazer and black leather boots, all from Prada.

Lorde

Lorde appeared at the same event wearing a mushroom-printed silk dress from Rodarte’s Spring 2022 collection. The Solar Power singer completed her look with a purple clutch from Tyler Ellis.

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman arrived at the event wearing a stunning hot pink gown by Versace. The 23-year-old poet and honoree finished her look with jewelry from VRAM.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry wore a lilac gown from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection.

Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor attended the Annabel’s For The Amazon fundraising event wearing a long-sleeve black knitted dress, paired with a belt at the waist and strappy sandals.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of her new film The Lost Daughter during the 2021 New York Film Festival wearing the ultimate going-out look. The Fifty Shades of Grey star wore a sheer Gucci corset top paired with black high-waisted leather pants and completed her outfit with black pumps by Gianvito Rossi pumps and diamonds from Cartier.

Sydney Sweeney

Actress Sydney Sweeney attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair party wearing a long-sleeve lace mini dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with black boots.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attended the No Time To Die premiere in London wearing all Gucci. The Happier Than Ever singer wore a custom long sleeve black pinstripe top with matching cropped bottoms and black leather platform “GG” sandals. Eilish finished the look with Gucci’s bee earrings and a flower pearl necklace.

Naomie Harris

Actress Naomie Harris arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom white sequined gown with cutout detailing from Michael Kors.

Lashana Lynch

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch paid homage to her Jamaican roots at the film’s premiere in London wearing a custom yellow and black corseted gown from Vivienne Westwood’s couture collection, which was inspired by the colors of the Jamaican flag.

Emma Radacanu

The 2021 U.S. Open champion and Tiffany and Co. ambassador Emma Radacanu wore an asymmetrical white embellished dress from Christian Dior’s Resort 2022 collection. Radacanu paired her look with silver Dior sandals and Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore a sparkly black jumpsuit and a floor-length gray coat from Azzaro’s Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection.

Lea Seydoux

Lea Seydoux attended the No Time To Die premiere in London wearing a custom silk cape gown, embellished with crystals from Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas wore a custom black velvet gown adorned with crystals on the straps from Louis Vuitton, paired with black sandals.