Over the years, Billie Eilish has undoubtedly become associated with her signature oversized style and love for sneakers, so it comes as no surprise that the singer is finally coming out with her own collection with Nike, following her first-ever sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand back in September.

Made out of recycled materials, the upcoming four-piece collaboration is set to feature the singer’s very own rendition of the classic Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. With all of the styles coming in a neutral beige colorway, the new sneaker is joined by an apparel capsule line inspired by her own wardrobe, including a boxy T-shirt, an oversized hoodie, and baggy sweatpants.

In a new Instagram post made by Eilish on Monday, April 11, she posted a clip sporting the new designs from her latest collaboration, writing, “so excited to announce my new @nike air force 1 and apparel collection😁 it was an honor to reimagine the originals while making them my own & i can’t WAIT for them to be yours.”

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection were to respect the originals, but make them my own,” added Eilish in an official statement. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

Ahead, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Billie Eilish’s Nike collaboration, including her very own Air Force 1 sneaker.

What is Billie Eilish’s Nike collaboration and Air Force 1 sneaker?

For the collaboration, Billie Eilish teamed up with Nike to reimagine the brand’s classic Air Force 1 silhouette. The Happier Than Ever singer opted for environmentally-conscious materials and the entire shoe, for instance, is made out of 18% post-consumer recycled content, including a synthetic nubuck upper that uses 80% recycled materials, 100% recycled polyester details, and an underfoot made with Nike Grind. Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 sneaker comes in a universally flattering beige colorway.

Courtesy of Nike

On top of the new sneakers, there will also be apparel that captures Eilish’s signature and beloved oversized style. Coming in a similar “Mushroom” color scheme, the clothing line will come with three pieces, including an oversized hoodie and matching sweatpants, plus a T-shirt, embellished with subtle silicone “Billie Eilish” graphics. Prices and sizes for the collaboration have yet to be revealed.

Courtesy of Nike

When and where can I buy Billie Eilish’s Nike collaboration and Air Force 1 sneakers?

Starting on Monday, April 25, Billie Eilish’s Nike collaboration, including her Air Force 1 sneakers and apparel, will be available to shop on store.billieeilish.com and globally on the SNKRS app. While we wait for the collection to drop, check out the full campaign starring the Happier Than Ever songstress, below.

Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike