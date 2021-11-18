Maisie Williams Designed Bags Made From Apples For Coperni

British actress and rising style star Maisie Williams has always had a knack for conscious fashion. After partnering with H&M as the brand’s global sustainability ambassador and Animal Crossing back in April, she’s now teaming up with Paris-based fashion brand Coperni to design new eco-friendly handbags.

Taking inspiration from Coperni’s hit signature Swipe Bag, the new collaboration reinterprets the classic silhouette by opting for an alternative leather material for the first time in the brand’s history, and it seems that apples aren’t just for eating, apparently.

Inspired by the representation of apples throughout pop culture, as well as the textures from a forest ecosystem, like tree moss, the Maisie Williams x Coperni exclusive collection opted for vegan apple leather, using chemical-free pieces made from fibers derived from the fruit’s waste. The collaboration follows the sustainability-minded initiatives that Coperni has been implementing over the past year, such as using a short supply chain to ensure its product’s traceability. Plus, the brand’s most recent Spring 2022 collection featured natural products, like hemp, as a key element.

“Coperni and I have been quietly working on our collaboration for some time and I’m so proud and excited to finally share what we have created together,” said the 24-year-old Game of Thrones alum in a press statement. “The bags are made from apple leather and I hope will inspire more people to both shop and produce with materials that contribute towards a more sustainable future.”

“Maisie is a real inspiration. From her personality to her various commitments, she is the voice of a generation,” added Coperni designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sebastien Meyer. “Actress, filmmaker, producer, environmentalist. She embodies the strong values of a diverse, innovative, and responsible future. It was extremely stimulating to co-create these sustainable and playful Coperni bags together!”

Check out what to expect and how to get your hands on the Maisie Williams x Coperni’s bag collaboration, ahead.

What is the Maisie Williams x Coperni collaboration?

After teasing the collaboration on Monday, Nov. 15, the Maisie Williams x Coperni collection features two different sizes of the Swipe Bag. The Crossbody Swipe Bag ($780) is available in silver and forest green colorways, while the Mini Crossbody Swipe Bag ($650) comes in both silver and a berry red. The Italian-made bags are laser-cut perforated and free of any chemicals by using fibers derived from naturally dried apple waste. The purchase of the new handbags also come with a removable crossbody strap and five customizable metal pins that were inspired by fruit label stickers.

How can I buy the Maisie Williams x Coperni bag collaboration?

You can shop the Maisie Williams x Coperni exclusive collection starting on Monday, Nov. 22, but it’s already available for pre-order now on the Coperni website.

View the handbags in more detail in the official campaign images, starring Maisie Williams, photographed in Paris by Gorka Postigo, and styled by Helena Tejedor, below.

Gorka Postigo/Courtesy of Coperni

Gorka Postigo/Courtesy of Coperni

Gorka Postigo/Courtesy of Coperni