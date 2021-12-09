Olivia Rodrigo Launches a Pop-Punk Phone Case Line With Casetify

After the announcement of her upcoming Sour tour, Olivia Rodrigo just revealed a brand new gig: On Thursday, Dec. 9, the pop-punk princess is joining forces with phone case brand Casetify as its first-ever brand ambassador, and to kick off their year-long partnership, she’s set to release an exclusive line of phone cases and accessories.

Creatively led by Rodrigo herself, “The Hardened Hearts” collection draws inspiration from her signature punk-meets-Y2K fashion aesthetic, along with nods to her personal love for music with references from her record-breaking debut album. Some standout styles include cases highlighting catchy song lyrics from her hit Sour songs, like “brutal” and “good 4 u,” which are also stylized in cutesy prints and edgy graphics and can even be customized to your liking.

“It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” said Rodrigo in an official statement. Much of the “The Hardened Hearts” phone case collection includes styles that are either made from biodegradable or recyclable materials, such as old phone cases made into new ones.

“Olivia used her voice to inspire people across the globe to express themselves, and that’s what our mission is at Casetify,” added Wes Ng, co-founder and CEO at Casetify, in an official statement. “From her ability to connect with young people to her desire to support sustainability, we are excited to partner with her.”

Check out everything you need to know about shopping the highly-anticipated Olivia Rodrigo x Casetify “The Hardened Hearts” phone case collection, from lyric-covered phone cases to a silver-chained wristlet, ahead.

Courtesy of CASETiFY

What is the Oliva Rodrigo x Casetify collaboration?

Olivia Rodrigo and Casetify’s collaboration will debut with the “The Hardened Hearts” collection, featuring five pop-punk-inspired phone cases, which were all made from up to 65% recycled and durable materials from Re/Casetify’s technology that turns old phone cases into new product.

With many of the phone cases paying homage to Rodrigo’s debut Sour album, they’re the ideal companion for her upcoming global tour. The new collection includes a chained-up “Broken Ego, Broken Heart” case, ranging in price from $45 to $75, and the “DNT ANSWER” phone case, which resembles the exterior of an early-aughts cell phone. There is also the “Butterfly Town” case, coming in a purple all-over butterfly print, the shattered mirror “Broken Butterfly” custom case (priced between $40 and $70), and an “Anti-Poster Child” case. Some of the cases in this collection can also be customized with names, monograms, and more in an Olivia-esque font. Other styles also include a metal phone strap ($55) to easily tote around your new Sour-style phone.

PHOTOS Courtesy of CASETiFY

When and where can I buy the Olivia Rodrigo x Casetify “The Hardened Hearts” collection?

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Olivia Rodrigo x Casetify “The Hardened Hearts” collection will be available for purchase exclusively through casetify.com and Casetify’s Co-Lab app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse at Rodrigo’s new phone case line in more detail, below.

Courtesy of CASETiFY

Courtesy of CASETiFY

Courtesy of CASETiFY