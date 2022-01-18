Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection Comes With A Beauty Collab

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without Savage X Fenty and for 2022, we’re in for a treat. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Rihanna’s lingerie brand is launching an ultra-sexy collection to spice up your February 14th, and it comes with an unexpected surprise.

The new release, with a star-studded campaign titled “Love On The Edge” — a reference to Rihanna’s 2016 hit song “Love on the Brain — offers an array of unisex pieces, from Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up collections that include the Savage X Fenty’s fan-favorite bralettes and underwear silhouettes to colorful lace bodysuits and printed boxers to celebrate the lovecore holiday. The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection also comes with its first-ever beauty collab — with Rihanna’s own Fenty Beauty, of course. The new #SavageXFentyBeauty Gloss Bomb Heat lip plumping gloss will be available in Lavender Savage to add just the right amount of fire and shine to complete your lingerie look.

Savage X Fenty’s latest announcement follows soon after the brand revealed its first brick-and-mortar retail location in Las Vegas opening at the end of January, with more phyiscal stores on the way in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. later this year.

As for Savage X Fenty’s “Love On The Edge” collection, the upcoming release is expected to sell out quickly in time for Valentine’s Day. We’ve included everything you need to know about the drop, including what to expect, when you can purchase pieces from it, the accompanying campaign, and more, ahead.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

What’s Savage X Fenty’s 2022 Valentine's Day collection?

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2022 Valentine’s Day collection is set to feature unisex pieces from the brand’s “Glossy Flossy” and “Lace’d Up” collections, including teddy-style bodysuit (a standout item) and the brand’s fan-favorite bralettes and underwears coming in colorways like red, pink, and black. There will also be new styles of lace bodysuits, corseted pieces, and fishnet silhouettes, with mesh top-and-skirt sets and harnesses in case you want to take your V-Day look to the next level. If you’re looking to cozy up this holiday, the new line also has comfy (and equally seductive) robes, as well as boxers covered in heart prints and solid colors.

Sizes in bras range from 32 through 46 in bands and A through H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H). Underwear and sleepwear sizes are from XS to 3X, and prices for the collection go from $14.95 to $64.95.

Photos Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Is there a Fenty Beauty collaboration involved?

Savage X Fenty’s 2022 Valentine’s Day collection also comes with its first-ever collaboration with Rihanna’s makeup label Fenty Beauty. The January 2022 Xtra VIP Box will feature the Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty’s “Xclusive” Gloss Bomb Heat, a lip plumping gloss, in the custom color Lavender Savage just for Valentine’s Day.

When and where can you buy Savage X Fenty’s 2022 Valentine’s Day collection?

Savage X Fenty’s 2022 Valentine’s Day collection will be available for purchase starting on Thursday, Jan. 20, at midnight EST exclusively at SavageX.com, with more to be released in February.

Who’s in Savage X Fenty’s 2022 Valentine’s Day campaign?

Savage X Fenty’s “Love On the Edge” campaign features Rihanna herself and Lourdes (Lola) Leon, who modeled for the brand in the latest Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, posing next to the Fenty mogul and marking the first time the duo star in a fashion campaign together. The campaign also includes models Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim, Nyja, and Evan Leff.

Check out Savage X Fenty’s “Love On The Edge” campaign in more detail, photographed by Dennis Leupold, below.