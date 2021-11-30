With major fashion houses “hacking” each other to a heritage jeweler teaming up with an iconic skater brand, 2021 was the year where brands came together to create something truly spectacular, especially for Crocs. The now extremely popular shoe has done collaborations with musicians, influencers, and even beauty brands in just this year alone. Now, the comfortable footwear company has tapped veteran shoe designer Salehe Bembury, who has had fashion stints at Yeezy and Versace, for its latest (and extremely anticipated) collab — and it’s finally dropping very soon.

Earlier in July 2021, Bembury took to Instagram to tease a photo of what is now one of the most hype Crocs drops of the year. In the photo, we see the heel of a Croc Pollex with the simple Crocs logo and Salehe Bembury’s name right underneath. Since then, the designer has been seen wearing his Croc designs all over social media, causing some major buzz around these new shoes.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Bembury and Crocs officially announced their collaboration to the public and spilled all the deets on how to get your hands on a pair. Like we said before, this is a very highly anticipated drop, so we’ve gathered all the info you need to secure your pair of Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog, below.

What is the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collaboration?

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs collaboration marks the first of its kind in terms of design. Instead of opting for the original classic Croc clog like most recent collaborations, Bembury chose to work with the brand’s Pollex clog, which still offers the same comfort but, design-wise, is made up of a compilation of Bembury’s signature fingerprint motifs merged together. With dramatic concave ridges, these are Crocs you’ve never seen before.

The collaboration consists of three different colorways featuring “Spackle” (a creamy off-white with gray detailing); “Menemsha” (a brownish taupe); and “Cucumber” (a dark forest green). From the looks of them, as well as the campaign, you can tell this new collaboration was completely inspired by nature and being outdoors, which isn’t surprising given Bembury’s last gorpcore-style collab with New Balance.

When and how can you buy the Salehe Bembury x Crocs collaboration?

This is where to listen up. This super-hype Crocs collab is most likely going to sell out fast and it’s already expected to go for a pretty high price on the resellers market. (Currently, StockX is tracking flipped prices for as high as $1,000.) While the Pollex Clog’s “Spackle” colorway seems to be reserved just for friends and family, both “Menemsha” and “Cucumber” will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 14, on Crocs.com, as well as through other select wholesale partners worldwide.

Now, if you want the coveted “Cucumber” shade, you’ll only be able to snag this through Crocs.com. Starting from Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. EST through Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. EST, fans will have access to enter the drawing for a chance to purchase the shoes, so set up your calendar alerts now.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog will be available in men’s sizes 4 through 15 and will retail for just under $85. Below, you can take a closer look at the campaign imaery and the new anticipated shoes.

Emilynn Rose/Courtesy of Crocs

Emilynn Rose/Courtesy of Crocs