How To Wear 2022’s Biggest Denim Trends, According To A Stylist

As a stylist in New York, I look to denim often for my work and I always turn to the go-to garment for my everyday outfits. It’s a timeless staple across the world — you’ll always see someone wearing it anywhere — and an essential piece to any wardrobe. The basic item never goes out of style, too, but recently, we’ve seen the Spring 2022 runway collections experiment with denim trends, bringing fresh styles to our jeans collection, from baggy silhouettes at Valentino to the return of the Y2K maxi skirt from Loewe.

And while some silhouettes and certain details may come and go over the years — cargo pants are back again! — a good denim find always gets better with time. Even if you can’t cop a pair of jeans that are brand new, chances are you’ll find an even greater version while scouring your nearest thrift shop or vintage store.

Ahead, check out some of my favorite denim trends happening right now, as well as my best tips on where to purchase and how to wear them.

Denim Trends 2022: How To Wear Cargo Pants

I’m obsessed with the loose fit and oversized pockets of cargo jeans. I scored this exact pair while on a hunt for cool denim at one of my favorite Brooklyn vintage shops, Beacon’s Closet. They were obviously designed for men, but I’m really into mixing super masculine pieces with eccentric femme items. For this look, I decided to style my cargo jeans with vintage Betsey Johnson pink floral thong sandals and a coordinating cropped pink ringer tee. I kept the accessories on the sweeter side, too, with oversized Gucci sunnies, a baguette bag from Vavvoune, and a racy body chain by OMA The Label to accent my top’s short silhouette — and add a little spice.

Denim Trends 2022: How To Wear Low-Rise Jeans

The fact that this Y2K trend has made a comeback is a true testament to the cycle of fashion — trends are forever repeating themselves. For this look, I wanted to create a modern version of the Canadian Tuxedo, which also happens to be one of 2022’s biggest trends. This is by far the most uncomplicated look to create, since all you need is a denim top, denim pants, and, voilà, done! Here, I’m rocking a puff-sleeve crop top from FRAME — an alternative (and unexpected silhouette) to the usual denim jackets and button-downs — with a pair of low-rise bootcut jeans from Diesel, currently one of the buzziest brands out there right now. Because of the bootcut fit on the jeans, I decided to pair them with even more Y2K style — a classic pointed-toe boot. Pro tip: White boots are a staple in my wardrobe because of how well they pair with monochromatic looks.

Denim Trends 2022: How To Wear A Maxi Skirt

Next, is the denim maxi skirt. Yes, the throwback style is having a big moment right now and, no, it’s not intimidating at all. In fact, it’s playful and versatile. This skirt can be worn casually with sneakers, but with the high split and length, you can also elevate it into something more elegant if add a mule or kitten heel sandals. I decided to go sporty with my look with my green Nike Dunk Low sneakers, funky sheer socks from Ozone, a vintage camper tee, chunky gold accessories, and an eye-catching red handbag. I simply love the idea of accessorizing in color and red is definitely one of my go-to colors for the season.

Denim Trends 2022: How To Wear Baggy Jeans

This last denim trend goes by many names — oversized, wide-leg, but baggy jeans is its most well-known reference right now — and it is back in rotation from the ‘80s. Along with the cargo-style trend, the baggy jean is what I’m most comfortable wearing because of its loose fit. I adore these white jeans from MM6 because of the high waist and super-detailed tailoring. When it comes to styling such an oversized silhouette, I focus on contrasting the structured denim with a lightweight button-down from Wales Bonner, along with a fresh linen handbag and coral leather sandals by Reike Nen for the ultimate warm-weather ‘fit. (And just because these jeans are, well, baggy, doesn’t mean you have to always have a fitted look on top either. Though, a baby tee or white tank would be great, too.)