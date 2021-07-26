Another day, another surprise celebrity wedding reveal. On Monday, Issa Rae took to social media to announce that she married Louis Diame over the weekend.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress,” wrote Rae for her Instagram post’s caption. “B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

For such an intimate and top-secret event, which took place on the Riviera in the South of France, it was the ultimate fairytale wedding. The Insecure star had the most fitting dress to wear, too: Designed by Vera Wang, Rae wore a custom light ivory ballgown with a strapless sweetheart neckline, along with a matching chapel-length veil. The royalcore-style dress also featured hand-placed Chantilly lace with hand-sewn crystal beading.

Rae is the latest celebrity to wed in Vera Wang. Most recently, Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton in July and wore two different dresses from the designer. Plus, Ariana Grande wore a surprisingly simple dress by Wang when she married Dalton Gomez in May. According to Vogue, the singer and designer made a pact at the 2019 Met Gala that Wang would design her wedding gown.

Like Stefani, Rae opted to do double-dress duty for her own special day. In addition to her very princess-worthy ballgown, Rae switched into a plunging V-neck gown with a layered tulle skirt and a dramatic front slit for the reception. See her wedding looks in more detail, below.

