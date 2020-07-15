Jaden Smith wants you to know the chunky dad sneaker is back, and just maybe, had never left to begin with. Smith has teamed up with New Balance on a collab for a new sneaker. The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer is a vegan-friendly chunky sneaker made from partially recycled materials.

"Shared values of transforming the status quo; staying true to oneself; giving back to community; and, respecting heritage while co-authoring a distinct future, are the foundation of the relationship between New Balance and Jaden Smith,” said Chris Davis, New Balance's Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Merchandising, in an official statement.

According to New Balance, Smith's collaboration has helped push the company toward more sustainable practices, speeding up its timeline in using more sustainable and vegan-friendly materials. Smith was hands-on with the design process, too, working closely with the New Balance team to learn the ropes of footwear creation. Though, he's no stranger to the fashion industry either: He's starred in campaigns for Levi's and Louis Vuitton, and even launched a line of sustainable denim with G-Star.

The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer sneaker, priced at $150, will first be available in a "wavy baby blue" colorway on July 24, with more color options coming throughout the rest of the year, New Balance's website and select retailers. Maybe pick one up for your dad, too.