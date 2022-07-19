Keke Palmer’s Mini Corset Top Was Straight-Off-The-Runway Marc Jacobs

Keke Palmer is getting major buzz around her upcoming film Nope, directed by Jordan Peele. So what better way to make a statement at the new movie’s red carpet premiere? Wearing a straight-off-the-runway look, of course.

On Monday night in Los Angeles, Palmer arrived on the red carpet wearing an ensemble from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 collection, which recently debuted in New York around the end of June. Styled by duo Wayman + Micah, the actress’ runway outfit (Look 29, to be exact), included a slew of on-trend items, like a white mini corset top paired with a black low-rise column skirt, matching elbow-length gloves, and the designer’s beloved platform Kiki boots. Luxury jewelry BVLGARI accessorized Palmer with a diamond necklace, hoop earrings, and bracelet.

Since 2020, Jacobs has ditched his coveted New York Fashion Week time slot and Park Avenue Armory venue to showcase his collections outside of the traditional fashion calendar with more intimate presentations at the New York Public Library. For his latest collection, the designer pulled inspiration from lingerie trending as clothing, like bra tops and corsets seen all over social media, street style, and the red carpet.

“Everybody has done corsets,” Jacobs told Cathy Horyn for The Cut and gave credit to Vivienne Westwood. “Vivienne was just so brilliant; she still is brilliant. Her idea of putting women in corsets was such a defiant act.”

See Keke Palmer’s red carpet look from the Nope premiere in full detail, below.

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images