Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s officially official, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a thing after all and not some figment of our imaginations. Over the weekend on Saturday, April 30, the unlikely couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2022 White House Correspondent’s Dinner in Washington D.C.

The SKIMS founder arrived in true Kardashian fashion, opting for a shimmery silver couture gown, custom-made by her go-to brand Balenciaga. Styled by Dani Levi, the turtleneck gown was embellished with fine Swarovski crystal mesh and a short train. As for accessories, she kept it simple by only putting on a pair of diamond earrings and a statement diamond ring (on her pinky, by the way). Seen hand-in-hand, Davidson went for a black Prada suit with a pair of classic Vans sneakers and black sunglasses.

Aside from fans noticing Kardashian’s alleged reverse BBL, it also seems that the pair are a lot closer than we think. In light of their latest appearance together, Davidson was also captured with his beau and her children’s initials (permanently) tattooed on the side of his neck. “White House din din,” Kardashian wrote in a recent Instagram post featuring photos of the two.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Olivia Rodrigo’s going-out dress, Blackpink’s Jisoo in Dior, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s matching outfits, and more.

Olivia Rodrigo

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t letting her world tour tire her out just yet. Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, she was seen alongside Conan Gray at Carbone in New York City wearing a see-through chainmail mini dress, paired with a contrasting black bralette and high-waisted boy shorts. She then styled her “going-out” look with black platform heels and a black mini bag with a bow.

Blackpink’s Jisoo

Myunggu Han/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending Dior’s Pre-Fall 2022 runway show in Seoul, Blackpink singer Jisoo was captured on Saturday, April 30, wearing a long-sleeve lace-and-tulle black dress. She styled her outfit with classic black pumps and a quilted mini Lady Dior bag.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It was a girls’ night out for Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, as they were seen out-and-about on Saturday in New York. In an off-duty photo, Jenner was captured wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli fur jacket with a brown corset and 16Arlington’s leather mini skirt, completing her look with black knee-high boots. By her side, Bieber wore patterned halcyon top from KNWLS, styled with brown flared pants, a shearling bomber jacket, and sandals.

Maisie Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams was spotted at Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 runway show in New York rocking a strapless bustier top with gray trousers and black sandals.

Naomi Campbell

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell was seen in attendance at André Leon Talley’s Celebration of Life memorial in New York donning a white belted dress from Schiaparelli with gold embellishments. She also wore an elaborate fur coat styled with a white headpiece, matching colored heels, and a leather handbag.

Paloma Elsesser

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the 2022 Met Gala right around the corner, supermodel Paloma Elsesser attended the Vogue Celebrates The Last Friday in April party wearing a shimmery Loewe gown with black sandals.

Tessa Thompson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Thursday, April 28, actress Tessa Thompson attended an Armani Beauty event in celebration of her as the new global face of the brand. Styled by Wayman and Micah, Thompson was seen channeling a dripped-out mermaid in a stunning Giorgio Armani gown.

Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning arrived at the special screening of The Girl From Plainville in Hollywood, with Fanning rocking a multicolored vintage Givenchy haute couture gown sourced from Cherie Balch of Shrimpton Couture, and Sevigny in a tweed look from Chanel.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pre-Met Gala parties were popping over the past week, as Gigi and Bella Hadid attended the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala in New York, with Gigi opting to wear an off-the-shoulder hot pink look from Valentino’s Fall 2022 collection. Bella was also captured on the red carpet in a vintage Christian Dior dress sourced by Aralda Vintage, paired along with Chopard jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Greta Lee

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Russian Doll star Greta Lee celebrated Acne Studios’ launch of its Angelo Plessas capsule collection in Los Angeles, wearing a printed turtleneck with metallic pants and metallic trousers.

Rowan Blanchard

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard attended the premiere of her latest film Crush in Hollywood donning a yellow dress with sequined fringe from Rodarte’s Spring 2022 collection and metallic heels.

Kiernan Shipka

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Actress Kiernan Shipka was spotted outside of Bravo studios in New York City for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen wearing Alexandre Vauthier’s black and purple striped one-shoulder mini dress from its Spring 2021 collection and black heels.

Lizzo

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On Tuesday, April 26, Lizzo arrived at her go-to spot Craig’s in Los Angeles for dinner, wearing a sheer mini slip dress adorned with pink bejeweled flowers and feathers. She also wore pink pointed pumps from Mach & Mach featuring dazzling crystal bows and a pair of oversized sunglasses with “That B*tch” embossed across the lenses.