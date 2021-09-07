Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Nothing gets us more excited than a Kristen Stewart promo tour. The actress is currently making the rounds for her upcoming film Spencer, as she takes on the role of Princess Diana for the 1991-era biopic. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Stewart attended the 2021 Telluride Film Festival and channeled the ultimate girl crush with her latest outfit.

Styled by Tara Swennen, the film star wore a relaxed button-down cabana top from Tombolo, priced only at $128 and, surprisingly, still in stock. (Though, we expect it won’t be for long.) The camp shirt, one of summer’s must-have items, has a dressy feel with its jacquard fabric and black linen details, but Swennen added some edge with a white tank from Re/Done, cuffed denim jeans from Levi’s, and red mondo creepers from T.U.K. Footwear. Stewart also wore her signature padlock necklace to finish the look.

Stewart’s more casual and gritty ensembles at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival are a far cry from what she was recently seen wearing at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Of course, the Chanel ambassador and longtime muse represented the French fashion house at the Italy-based event, as she wore a tweed romper and a teddy-gown-inspired couture runway look for the premiere of Spencer.

But over in Colorado’s Telluride, the Rocky Mountains city allows Stewart to show off more of her personal style. In addition to her Tombolo look, Swennen has already dressed her in a leopard coat from Thom Browne and a cropped tee with frayed edges with a pair of pink pants.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Zendaya in Alaïa, Billie Eilish’s corset skirt, and more.

Zendaya

Zendaya looked absolutely stunning (as always) at the Dune premiere in Paris wearing a two-piece bolero and mermaid perforated knitted skirt set from Alaïa’s Spring 2022 collection, which also happens to be designer Pieter Mulier’s debut at Couture Week.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet also attended the Dune premiere rocking a denim suit with indigo satin lapels from Tom Ford, a banded collar evening shirt, and classic Chelsea boots. Chalamet, newest and official “friend” of Cartier, also wore 18-carat white gold pieces from the luxury jewelry brand.

Ra’Jah O’Hara

Ra’Jah O’Hara attended the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars finale event wearing a light purple cropped suit jacket and pants combo from Beyonce’s Adidas x Ivy Park latest collection. The RDR runner-up completed the look with glittery hot pink heels.

Eureka!

Eureka! also attended the RDR finale in an emerald green princess gown by Thomas Ogden, paired with bejeweled statement earrings and a ring by Lolli Cox.

Beanie Feldstein

Actress Beanie Feldstein looked darling at the Impeachment: American Crime Story premiere wearing a lip-print ensemble from Brandon Maxwell, paired with red platform heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Bella Hadid

Our favorite style icon Bella Hadid was seen in New York City wearing a beige tank with a (now sold out) vintage denim skirt from Susamusa. The model paired the off-duty ‘fit with a labradorite ring and beaded necklace from Missoma London and a vintage red leather handbag from Miu Miu.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams arrived at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London wearing Alexander McQueen, paired with jewelry from Cartier.

Alexa Chung

Also at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards, fashion mogul Alexa Chung wore a cropped bustier and purple sequin skirt set from Victoria Beckham. She finished the look with a feathered stole and black pumps.

Griff

Musician Griff shined on the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet wearing an elaborate ensemble designed by Natasha Zinko. She paired the look with black platform loafers from Shushu Tong.

Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow made an appearance at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards, as well. She wore an off-the-shoulder puffy orange gown from Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood and sparkly pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attended the Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles premiere wearing a black panel top from Loewe. She paired the outfit with fall’s newest “It” item — a lace-up corset skirt from Orseund Iris, along with chunky black boots.

Boys World

Our favorite girl group Boys World stunned at the Cinderella premiere in Los Angeles. From left to right, Olivia Ruby wore a cropped suited top and skirt set with black tights and black platform sneakers; Makhyli wore a baby blue tank and skirt set with sparkly heels; Queenie Mae wore a multicolored cutout dress with white platform sandals; Lilian Kay wore an orange and mesh top midriff top with burgundy bottoms and Doc Martens; and, finally, Elana wore a cutout floral maxi dress with see-through heels.

Iris Apatow

Actress Iris Apatow was seen at the Cinderella premiere wearing a light pink halter midi dress from Reformation. She completed the look with brown platform heels and a Chanel shoulder bag.

Camila Cabello

Our Cinderella star Camila Cabello sparkled in a high-low gown from Oscar de la Renta, paired with thigh-high leather boots.