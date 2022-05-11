Following its coveted collaboration with designers like Anna Sui and the launch of its resale platform last year, the clothing subscription service Nuuly recently announced its latest ready-to-rent collection on Wednesday, May 11, teaming up with cult-favorite label Lisa Says Gah.

Taking inspiration from the San Francisco-based retailer and brand’s bestselling styles, the 13-piece “Nuuly Says Gah” collection consists of warm-weather-friendly wrap dresses, pleated mini skirts, statement overalls, fruit-embroidered cardigans, puff-sleeved jackets, and more. The colorful collab sticks to LSG’s signature fun prints, including gingham, fresh produce, a vintage rug-inspired geometric pattern, and an exclusive “Nonna’s Wallpaper” motif — if you’re looking to channel your inner grandma aesthetic. You can also expect to find styles that use recycled fabrics, such as reused polyester and 100-percent deadstock denim sourced from Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Nuuly

Courtesy of Nuuly

“Lisa Says Gah was founded on a desire to create an anti-shop kind of shop that could provide an alternative to fast fashion,” said Lisa Bühler, Founder and CEO of Lisa Says Gah, in an official statement. “We believe that a more responsible and sustainable future is possible, and we are inspired by others in the industry who are working towards the same goal, including Nuuly. Lisa Says Gah and Nuuly are both focused on diversity, discovery, and community, making this partnership a natural fit.”

The “Nuuly Says Gah” collection can be rented through Nuuly’s monthly subscription at $88/month for six pieces, and an option to purchase after the rental period. Prices range from $108 through $310 initially and then adjust over time depending on garment conditions and the number of times it’s been worn. Sizes are available from XS to 3XL for most styles.

Starting now, you can rent from the 13-piece “Nuuly Says Gah” collection exclusively on Nuuly.com/rent.

Courtesy of Nuuly

Courtesy of Nuuly

Courtesy of Nuuly