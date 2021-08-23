Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

When it comes to getting dressed, Lizzo is her own fashion muse. Over the weekend, while out to dinner in Los Angeles, the “Rumors” singer was just seen embracing the gossip in a custom black tee by Stinson Haus, with a shout-out to the Biggie Smalls lyric, “Enuff to feed the needy,” stamped on the front. Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo also wore western-inspired leather pants with fringe, pointed white pumps, and giant hoop earrings. She completed the all-black look with a chained handbag.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has stylishly put herself front and center with her very own merch. A couple of months ago, she was seen in a custom corset top by Rusty Reconstructed, which featured a photo of herself printed over the Mona Lisa painting. Now, Lizzo is back again with yet another statement and we’re taking notes.

The pop star posted a slideshow of her recent off-duty ‘fit on Instagram in more detail with the Notorious B.I.G.-inspired caption, “Believe me sweetie… I got enuff to feed the needy🍑.”

Julia Haart

Photo Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart attended the Betsey Johnson & Sparkling Ice Hamptons Pool Party over the weekend in a checkered red and white two-piece set paired with red pumps. She accessorized with a red handbag and sunglasses.

Rihanna

Diggzy/Shutterstock

The billionaire baddie Rihanna was seen heading to dinner in a sheer slip dress, and as expected, she was iced-out in a diamond necklace. She finished the look with see-through heels, a gold clutch, and a classic red lip.

Sydney Sweeney

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney achieved the ultimate tenniscore look at the Guess U.S.A. x Babylon Skate Park Festival in DTLA. She was seen in a baby blue crewneck from Guess with a white collared shirt peeking underneath. Sweeney also wore a white pleated skirt and blue platform sneakers.

Ashanti

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Ashanti, styled by Tim B., stunned at Fat Joe’s birthday party in a blue-and-black Louisa Ballou cutout dress and black Tom Ford Heels.

Lorde

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lorde embodied summer Solar Power goddess vibes in a yellow two-piece ensemble by Christopher Esber.

Symone and Kandy Muse

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 superstars Kandy Muse and Symone were seen in front of the RDR Emmy billboard in Los Angeles. Symone wore a bubblegum-pink halter bralette and cargo pants combo, while Kandy Muse wore a lavender tulle gown with a sparkly long-sleeved top, gloves, and matching lavender boots.

MJ Rodriguez

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez hosted an event with The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and H&M to help support LGBTQ+ youth. She looked absolutely darling in a purple sleeveless button-up vest and wide-leg pants, along with white sneakers and a chunky gold chain.

Issa Rae

FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Issa Rae attended the premiere of her latest show Sweet Life in a white dress by David Koma and bejeweled silver heels.

Keke Palmer

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Keke Palmer arrived at the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a feathered and sequined couture ensemble from Georges Chakra with heels from Sarah Flint.

Nico Parker and Thandiwe Newton

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mother-and-daughter duo, Nico Parker and Thandiwe Newton, dazzled at the Reminiscence premiere in Hollywood. Parker wore a patterned blue dress and stockings from Versace’s Resort 2022 collection. On the right, Newton wore a one-shoulder dress from Atelier Versace’s Fall 2020 collection.

Lily-Rose Depp

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp was seen in Greenwich Village wearing an off-the-shoulder red dotted top and straight-leg denim jeans. She also wore black Worishofer sandals, Chanel sunglasses, and a black shoulder bag from Prada.

Bella Hadid

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Model and certified fashion icon Bella Hadid was seen in London wearing a tan blazer from Vivienne Westwood. Underneath, Hadid wore an airbrushed tank from Lucky Jewel and black trousers by Eytys. She finished her cool look with classic Samba sneakers by Adidas, a plaid scarf from Vivienne Westwood, and black sunglasses from Vogue Eyewear.

Bella Poarch

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Styled by Aquiles, singer and Tiktok star Bella Poarch made her red carpet debut at the Shang-Chi premiere in an all-black custom latex gown with matching gloves and boots by Blacklickorish.

Jhené Aiko

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko also attended the Shang-Chi premiere in an ethereal blush gown from Iris Van Herpen’s Spring 2021 couture collection.

Awkwafina

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Awkwafina wore a white-suited ‘fit lined with red detailing from Lanvin and a red bralette peeking underneath.