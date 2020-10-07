Lizzo's Savage X Fenty Outfit Caused A Huge Spike In Lingerie Searches

Lizzo is responsible for a spike in searches for blue lingerie thanks to her performance in the recent Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2. According to Lyst's data drop on Wednesday, Lizzo's look caused a 96-percent spike in searches for the term while searches for Savage X Fenty went up 101 percent (!) in the 24 hours after the show.

The latest show from Savage X Fenty, which aired on Amazon Prime last week, marked the first-ever men's collection from the lingerie brand. The items range from the classic boxers and briefs to a satin pajama set, most of which are already sold out on the Savage X Fenty website.

Rihanna tapped Christian Combs as the ambassador for the men's collection after he modeled in the previous show for the brand in 2019.

"I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear," said Rihanna. "And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men's, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator."

Ultimately, the takeaway from the Vol. 2 show was Lizzo's ensemble, which drove a bulk of the searches. Check out the looks from latest Savage X Fenty show over on the brand's website, or shop some blue lingerie from the brand itself, below.

