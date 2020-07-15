European fashion cities scrambled earlier this year to come up with plans for digital-friendly fashion weeks in June and July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yes, the one that is still happening around the globe for a virus that does not yet have a vaccine. You know the one!) For the upcoming fashion month in September, mainly women's shows to debut Spring 2021 collections, those same cities are now moving forward with some in-person shows. On Tuesday, the British Fashion Council was the latest to confirm that there will be physical shows held in London.

London Fashion Week is scheduled for September 17 to September 22, and will have a mix of live fashion shows in accordance to social distancing guidelines, as well as digital events. It also will have both womenswear and menswear designers presenting.

Burberry had already announced that it would be holding an outdoor show in September during London Fashion Week, which will also be available to view via livestream. In June, Paris and Milan also said that they will be holding in-person shows and live events.

Currently, influencers and other fashion industry members are in Milan for its "digital" fashion week, and on Wednesday, Etro hosted an intimate, socially distanced runway show. Some people were seen coordinating their face masks to match their outfits, while plenty of others seemed to have forgotten their masks altogether. As for whether these guidelines will still be enforced come fashion month in the fall remains to be seen.