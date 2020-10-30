Megan Thee Stallion Stars In Savage X Fenty's Holiday 2020 Campaign

After joining Savage X Fenty as a brand ambassador in May, Megan Thee Stallion is pairing up with the lingerie label again for the holidays. The rapper stars in its new campaign and has curated a collection — aptly titled "Hottie Holiday" — of gifting picks, which will be available to shop on Sunday, Nov. 1.

In the new imagery, Hot Girl Meg is seen wearing a "String of Pearls" cupless bralette and garter belt, along with a "Daisy Lace" triangle bralette and Brazilian in black caviar. The pieces were handpicked by the rapper herself for Savage X Fenty's November "Pearls Of Love" Xtra VIP Box.

Recently, she was spotted in more Rihanna-approved lingerie via Instagram Stories, when she posted a video of herself on Tuesday, Oct. 27 wearing a "Dear Diary" embroidered unlined bra and string thong from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.

Megan Thee Stallion has been majorly picking up her fashion game in 2020. In addition to Savage X Fenty, she landed yet another modeling gig with Coach for its Spring 2021 collection debut in September, and she collaborated with Fashion Nova on a collection of apparel, denim, and dog clothes, which is slated to drop on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

See more of Megan Thee Stallion's Savage X Fenty campaign, below, and visit Savage X Fenty's website in a few days for her "Hottie Holiday" gift guide.