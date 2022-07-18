From her iconic red carpet fashion moments and campaigns for Louis Vuitton, to her bright, fun collab with Frankie’s Bikinis, Naomi Osaka’s foray into the fashion realm is ever-expanding — this time through a second collaboration with Levi’s. Made up of five summer-ready pieces (sketched by hers truly), the latest collection is a reflection of Osaka’s personality: bold, laid-back, sporty, playful, and feminine.

Off the court, Osaka’s known to be low-key, or as she likes to say, “gentle like a flower,” which inspired the Levi’s line’s “flower bear” logo — ferocious like a bear, gentle like a flower — and the new denim launch, which features contrasting denim washes and creative plays on proportion.

The collection, made with 100-percent organically grown cotton, includes a denim halter corset top, a cascading mermaid skirt, an oversized artist coat, a cropped zip bomber jacket, and finally, the ‘93 Naomi jean, a slouchy style based off of Levi’s men’s 501® jeans with a flower-bear laser print.

“I wanted to include some pieces that were wearable for everyone, so we designed the [‘93 Naomi jean] and the artist coat for that reason,” Osaka told Vogue in an interview. “By contrast, the mermaid skirt and halter top feel flirty and feminine, and the bomber jacket is a cool sporty piece to round it all out.”

The tennis star and fashion mogul has worked and collaborated with Levi’s previously, starring in its Beauty Of Becoming and 501 Originals campaigns, as well as launching her first Levi’s capsule — complete with lace-up denim corsets and crystal-fringed shorts, which set the tone for her current drop.

“I was trying to bring some light-heartedness with this collection as a reminder for us all to enjoy the life we’re living and not take things too seriously,” says Osaka in an official statement. “Best of all, these pieces all make me feel super confident and comfortable because they’re all so flattering and fun to wear.”

Scroll through for a first look through the Levi’s x Naomi Osaka collaboration’s latest summer collection, now available on on the Levi’s app and Levi.com.

Courtesy of Levi’s

Courtesy of Levi’s

Courtesy of Levi’s

Courtesy of Levi’s