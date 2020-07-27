American Eagle Outfitters' Aerie is getting into the athleisure market. On Monday, the company announced its new brand, OFFLINE™ by Aerie, a sub-brand of its intimates line Aerie that focuses on athletic wear. OFFLINE will debut with a launch of leggings, bike shorts, tops, sports bras, fleece, bottoms, and more. Most of the core active-friendly pieces ring in under $50, while some of the items go up to $65, including a one-piece bodysuit and a workout dress that goes for $55.

"Health and wellness have always been at the core of Aerie's mission as we've led the body positivity movement, inspiring and empowering women around the world to feel confident inside and out. OFFLINE's unique take on active lifestyle products celebrates REAL life when some days you feel like you can take on the world and other days you need that extra push to get off the couch," said Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand President, in an official statement. "We're here for your journey as you fly and as you fall, and even the slant of the I in our name is a reminder that there is no straight path to the finish line."

Athleisure has been taking over our wardrobes for years, and many experts predicted the end of its on-trend moment. But fashion brands and retailers have yet to slow down on offering us plenty of activewear options, including Everlane, American Apparel, and ASOS. Plus, the demand is still going strong, too, since quarantine has inspired more shoppers to stock up on more comfy, cozy pieces to wear at home.

OFFLINE by Aerie will be available online at aerie.com, as well as in two retail stores scheduled to open by the end of 2020. See more of OFFLINE's debut campaign, below.

Courtesy of OFFLINE

