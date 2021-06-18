The one-piece swimsuit is finding new (and elevated) life this summer with stylish versions abound. Apart from being easy to wear for the beach or a pool hang, one-pieces have gotten the statement-making treatment this summer from some of your go-to brands. Unexpected cutouts, sporty details, color-blocking, and more are just a few of the classic style’s trendy upgrades.

And while we admit the “return of the one-piece” isn’t entirely true, you can’t help but notice that the look continues to reinvent itself from summer to summer. The original women’s tank swimsuit that was considered risqué in the early 1900s is a far cry from the modern versions that we see today. While two-pieces and bikinis have now made their way onto the scene, the true one-piece swimsuit continues to be refreshed with new ideas of fabric, silhouette, and pattern.

Celebrities are embracing all-in-one swimwear, too, from Kristin Cavalleri’s strappy black suit to Sofia Richie’s cutout white suit and all the trends in between. This summer’s swim favorites, such as textured fabric and lurex are all present in the current one-piece sphere from cult-favorite brands like Oséree, Frankies Bikinis, and Onia.

To upgrade your one-piece swimsuit collection, shop the 21 best styles, below, to last you through this summer and into the next.

