21 One-Piece Swimsuits You Can’t Go Without This Summer

Time to put away your string bikini.

The one-piece swimsuit is finding new (and elevated) life this summer with stylish versions abound. Apart from being easy to wear for the beach or a pool hang, one-pieces have gotten the statement-making treatment this summer from some of your go-to brands. Unexpected cutouts, sporty details, color-blocking, and more are just a few of the classic style’s trendy upgrades.

And while we admit the “return of the one-piece” isn’t entirely true, you can’t help but notice that the look continues to reinvent itself from summer to summer. The original women’s tank swimsuit that was considered risqué in the early 1900s is a far cry from the modern versions that we see today. While two-pieces and bikinis have now made their way onto the scene, the true one-piece swimsuit continues to be refreshed with new ideas of fabric, silhouette, and pattern.

Celebrities are embracing all-in-one swimwear, too, from Kristin Cavalleri’s strappy black suit to Sofia Richie’s cutout white suit and all the trends in between. This summer’s swim favorites, such as textured fabric and lurex are all present in the current one-piece sphere from cult-favorite brands like Oséree, Frankies Bikinis, and Onia.

To upgrade your one-piece swimsuit collection, shop the 21 best styles, below, to last you through this summer and into the next.

Idalia One Piece
Mara Hoffman

In classic black-and-white, this swimsuit gives a retro vibe.

Sena One Piece
Jade Swim

This soft pistachio-colored suit has a cinched side cutout detail.

Meghan One Piece
Gigi C

With a playful floral print, this one-piece comes in a sporty scuba fabric.

Lumiere Maillot
Oséree

This glitzy blue suit has dainty spaghetti straps and a slinky low back.

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit - Summer Melon
Frankie's Bikinis

In a summery pink-and-green palette, this terry cloth suit has an exaggerated side cutout.

Kalleigh Colorblock Swimsuit
Cynthia Rowley

This colorful wetsuit has statement seaming and eco-friendly fabric with SPF 50 included.

La Paz One Piece
Sanlier

This blousy suit is complete with a current cottagecore trend: puffy sleeves.

Recycled Printed Lace-Up Swimsuit
Ganni

This one-piece doubles as a body suit with a tie-dye pattern and lace-up front.

Ocho Rios One Piece
Ookioh

In cool tones, this swimsuit marries a bustier top with sporty piping details.

Ribbed Phoebe One Piece
L Space

The vibrant color of this suit makes it pop, in addition to its cool, simple design.

Showoff One-Piece
Good American

With a swirl design and underwire support, this neutral suit offers trendiness and comfort.

Nina Ruched Stretch-Satin Swimsuit
Isa Boulder

In stretch satin, this glossy draped suit looks like your pretty summer bustier top.

Rachel Shimmer Ombre One Piece
Onia

The lean and simple silhouette of this suit is spruced up with an ombré lurex facade.

Black Monogram Rerise Swimsuit
Daily Paper

This straight-neckline suit has high cut legs and a subtle monogram.

Marissa
Norma Kamali

This hologram suit is worth a fit pic for the ‘gram.

Steph One Piece
Beach Riot

The contrast-edge detailing of this suit is complemented by a high-neck silhouette and cross-strap back.

Smocked One Piece Swimsuit
Solido

A friend to your smocked summer tops, this one-piece comes in statement leopard print.

The Reversible Olympia Pistachio
Solid & Striped

Everyone loves a 2-in-1 and this suit comes in a vintage pastel green pattern that can double as your summer bodysuit.

Come As You Are One Piece
Saint Somebody

The perfect silhouette and built-in boning make this suit your go-to for seasons to come.

Ruby Scrunch Swimsuit
Reina Olga

This cool-girl ribbed suit has an ‘80s-style cut and comes in a rainbow of shades.

Track Swimsuit Black
Les Girls Les Boys

With its drawstring waist, this otherwise classic black suit takes inspiration from vintage tracksuits.