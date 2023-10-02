Paris Hilton, meet Paris Fashion Week. The 2000s socialite and OG reality TV star, has a long-running resume of designer deals and catwalk spottings, with her last appearance at the Versace show last year as a dazzling Barbie bride. On Oct. 2, she ended her brief runway hiatus with an unexpected sighting at the Mugler Spring 2024 show.

The 42-year-old mogul surprised show-goers as she donned a look outside of the usual shimmery and candy-hued outfits. Instead, she was styled wearing head-to-toe black; her ensemble included a fitted long-sleeve top adorned with exaggerated shoulders and a corset bodice — a trend that for sure remains in Hilton’s early aughts wardrobe. Her structured Y2K look was paired with a super itty bitty micro mini skirt, which had slits baring her thighs and hips and was accessorized in black pumps, a leather purse — and, to top it all off — ultra-long eyelash extensions.

Hilton wasn’t the only celebrity that Mugler tapped for the occasion. Actor Angela Bassett followed shortly after in a flowy black dress, Chinese star Fan Bingbing in an ethereal ombré number, model and TikToker Alex Consani in a black cutout gown, plus actors Connie Fleming and Amber Valletta.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the brand enlist stars as models for its Fashion Week presentations. After a three-year hiatus, the French fashion house’s return to the runway early this year also featured a colorful cast as well — Ziwe, Arca, and Dominique Jackson — while its past digital films tapped the likes of Bella Hadid, Hunter Schafer, and Megan Thee Stallion. As lead designer Casey Cadwallader is known for pulling out the most elaborate stunts, it seems that celebrity models are more likely to come in the future.

See more of Paris Hilton’s runway appearance at the Mugler Spring 2024 show, below.

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images