Maria Bobila and Sam Neibart
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Phoebe Bridgers attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Everything You Need For Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeleton Outfit This Halloween

A sad, spooky skeleton is very fitting.

Leave it to Phoebe Bridgers to be one of our biggest Halloween costume inspirations. The Punisher singer and writer of gut-wrenching, away message-worthy lyrics is known for her strong goth-leaning aesthetic and, most especially, a particular skeleton suit that she’s often seen wearing during live performances and press appearances. Bridgers’ signature ‘fit has become so popular that she’s made (now sold-out) merch for it and even arrived at the 2021 Grammys wearing an embellished skeleton gown from Thom Browne’s Spring 2018 collection on the red carpet.

Her sad, spooky skeleton is very fitting for Halloween. So much so that you could probably pull off this look as a costume nearly every year. Ahead, we broke down Bridgers’ high-fashion version into a more budget-friendly recreation, from her ghoulish dress (or onesie, if that's more your vibe) to the accessories and beauty products to finish your look. There’s even a purple shampoo to achieve Bridgers’ icy blonde hue and a few dark lip suggestions that will last all Halloween night long.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeleton Costume: The Outfit

Bone-afied Babe Maxi Dress
Trickz N' Treatz

Not all of us can be the proud owner of a Thom Browne skeleton dress, so this comes as a close second. If you’re feeling crafty, you can DIY your own embellished version.

Totally Bone-ified Sweater Dress
Modcloth

This skeleton sweater dress is a cozier option for your Halloween plans.

Skeleton Jumpsuit
Nasty Gal

Bridgers is often seen wearing a skeleton onesie and Nasty Gal has its own version with a deep discount.

Skeleton Halloween Costume
EraSpooky

Fans of the singer claim that this is the exact skeleton onesie that she wears on stage.

Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeleton Costume: The Accessories

Gemstone Huggies
Missoma

Add some pearl jewelry to dress up your spooky look.

Klayton Black
Steve Madden

These black platform boots go with whichever skeleton look you choose, and you can wear them post-Halloween, too.

Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeleton Costume: The Beauty Products

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo
Olaplex

Tip for blondes: Washing your hair with a purple shampoo will help to neutralize yellow tones for a slightly icier color like Phoebe’s.

Master Mattes Liquid Eyeliner
Makeup By Mario

To mimic Phoebe’s eye look, draw a thick liquid line with a matte, black eyeliner but don’t wing it out.

Bionic Liquid Blush
Milk Makeup

This liquid blush delivers a naturally rosy look to your cheeks. You only need teeny a dot of product to get a healthy flush.

Powermatte Lip Pigment in Rock With You
NARS

NARS liquid lipstick has one of the longest-lasting formulas around. The precise, pointed applicator also makes it easy to use without a lipliner.

Soft Matte Lip Cream in Transylvania
NYX

NYX Matte Lip Creams are a cult favorite product because they pack a lot of long-lasting matte pigment and feel comfortable on your lips all night. Even better? The price point can’t be beat.

Short Pointed Almond in Boba
Glamnetic

These glossy black, almond-shaped press-ons look just like the manicure Phoebe wore at the Grammys.