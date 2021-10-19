Leave it to Phoebe Bridgers to be one of our biggest Halloween costume inspirations. The Punisher singer and writer of gut-wrenching, away message-worthy lyrics is known for her strong goth-leaning aesthetic and, most especially, a particular skeleton suit that she’s often seen wearing during live performances and press appearances. Bridgers’ signature ‘fit has become so popular that she’s made (now sold-out) merch for it and even arrived at the 2021 Grammys wearing an embellished skeleton gown from Thom Browne’s Spring 2018 collection on the red carpet.

Her sad, spooky skeleton is very fitting for Halloween. So much so that you could probably pull off this look as a costume nearly every year. Ahead, we broke down Bridgers’ high-fashion version into a more budget-friendly recreation, from her ghoulish dress (or onesie, if that's more your vibe) to the accessories and beauty products to finish your look. There’s even a purple shampoo to achieve Bridgers’ icy blonde hue and a few dark lip suggestions that will last all Halloween night long.

Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeleton Costume: The Outfit

Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeleton Costume: The Accessories

Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeleton Costume: The Beauty Products