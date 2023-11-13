Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Saturday Night Live’s most recent episode delivered the pairing of our dreams, with the Nov. 11 broadcast tapping Timothée Chalamet as the host and boygenius as the musical act. The episode featured the stars taking on skits, from Chalamet and the three-member band cosplaying as Troye Sivan “sleep demons” in the “Got Me Started” music video to the group – Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker – performing their hit songs “not strong enough” and “Satanist.”

It’s not an SNL weekend without its anticipated party to follow right after. And despite the chilly night, the Bridgers took. the opportunity to embrace this year’s popular sheer trend. The 29-year-old singer made her way to the venue hand-in-hand with her beau, Bo Burnham, donning an all-Sandy Liang outfit. She wore a sheer black tank and skirt set from the New York-based label, exposing a bralette and high-waisted boy shorts underneath, and the brand’s long, lightweight trench coat to bear the cold. She completed her look with Liang’s strawberry choker, Christian Louboutin Mary Jane heels, and a dark red lip.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the best celebrity outfits from the past week, including Kirsten Dunst’s floral Dries van Noten, Ayo Edebiri’s tangerine mini dress, and more, below.

Kirsten Dunst

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Just as we thought Kirsten Dunst made her best public appearance last week, she brings out another top-ranking look. While attending the Baby2Baby Gala, the actor brought spring to the red carpet and wore a cool-toned floral gown by Dries Van Noten. Samantha McMillen styled the mesh dress, keeping Dunst’s look simple with a chunky necklace and her hair in an updo.

Sofia Richie-Grainge

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Richie-Grainge was also in attendance at the Baby2Baby Gala. The 25-year-old, wearing a black Chanel ensemble from the Pre-Fall 2018 archives, stuck to her “quiet luxury” roots for the occasion. Richie balanced out the elaborate number with minimal styling to let the dress shine, only accessorizing with black heels and diamond earrings.

Margot Robbie

Newspix/Newspix/Getty Images

. While back home in Australia last week, the Barbie actor was spotted leaving Sydney’s popular restaurant Mimis wearing a short-sleeve button-up top with a plaid micro mini skirt. She completed her outfit with chunky black loafers, a white handbag, and sunglasses.

Kelela

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images

Burberry’s Knight Bar brought out the most fashionable stars in its opening night. At last week’s party, singer Kelea experimented with her classic streetwear cues and Burberry’s colorful plaid prints, rocking a baggy graphic shirt and a vibrant skirt over pants moment — an outfit only she can best wear. The Raven singer also wore green boots and carried a fuzzy brown clutch in hand.

Hunter Schafer

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes drops this week, Hunter Schafer’s red carpet outfits on the press tour are getting bolder and better. Schafer arrived at the London photo-call shining (literally) in custom Prada. The gold metallic look came with a puff sleeve bralette, a tiered skirt, and black ribbon adornments.

Riley Keough

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Chanel held a luncheon in Los Angeles and invited its very best ambassadors for the event. Actor Riley Keough opted for a matching set from the house, including a beige tweed jacket and knee-hitting skirt. Keough made a statement even with neutrals, juxtaposing the light hues with black accessories, like her heels and quilted handbag, and her jet-black locks.

Ayo Edebiri

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over and The Bear’s third season confirmed, it seems that Ayo Edebiri will be on the red carpet a lot more going forward. Ahead of the news on Nov. 7, the actor arrived at Glamour’s 2023 Women of the Year event in a strapless orange mini gown from Prada.

Dove Cameron

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Before the 2023 CFDA Awards and the release of her debut album Alchemical, Dove Cameron was spotted hanging around in New York City. Instead of a plain T-shirt, the 27-year-old singer spiced up her high-waisted straight jeans with a black Versace corset and long leather gloves. She completed her outfit with strappy sandals and glossy black frames.