Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Nothing says "we're maybe, probably, most likely together" like wearing the latest collab put out by your significant other. Rihanna has stayed tight-lipped about her current relationship status, but the rumors that she's been dating A$AP Rocky have only strengthened thanks to her latest Instagram fit pic.

To celebrate 2021, the singer/fashion designer/beauty mogul wore a metallic bikini top and matching skirt, which she pulled up to show off her lace-up gladiator sandals. The shoes just happen to be from A$AP Rocky's new fashion collab with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, which dropped in December. New year, new boo, new shoes.

"We at AWGE present 2 u a special collab with @aminamuaddi on my first-ever women's shoes inspired by urs truly — out now!!!" Rocky wrote on Instagram.

While most people stayed home to celebrate the long-anticipated arrival of 2021, that didn't stop celebrities from showing out, even if it was just for the 'gram. Hopefully welcoming the new year in style is a good omen for the next 12 months.

Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Lizzo's faux fur bikini, Hunter Scahfer's thigh-high boots, Harry Styles' matching Gucci with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer celebrated her 22nd birthday in a red fishnet top, thigh-high latex boots, and a cloth face mask.

Lizzo

Lizzo braved wearing (faux) fur by the pool in a custom Georgia by Kelsey Randall look.

Bella Hadid

Even Bella Hadid is on board with the chunky ring trend.

Rihanna

Rihanna gave a subtle shoutout to her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wearing his latest fashion collab with shoe designer Amina Mauddi.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles coordinated with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in custom Gucci during his new video for "Treat People With Kindness."

Zendaya

Zendaya rang in the New Year in an all-gray look from Alexandre Vauthier.

Rosalía

Rosalia wore a pair of platform sandals and a sheer tattoo dress while posing in front of a sunset for the 'gram.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner bundled up in a marigold snowsuit from The North Face.

Megan Thee Stallion

Meghan Thee Stallion wore a lilac bikini while hanging out with her dog on the beach.

Machine Gun Kelly

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly wore an all-pink look by Ashton Michael for his New Year's Eve performance in Times Square.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross dress up for a New Year's Eve at home in an embellished green suit.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson posted a series of looks from her at-home press tour for Sylvie's Love, wearing brands like David Koma, Miu Miu, Estelle Zou, Burberry, and more.

Devon Lee Carlson

Devon Lee Carlson upgraded the classic '90s look of a turtleneck and denim overalls with her colorful Chanel shoulder bag.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star channeled the '80s aesthetic in an Herve Leger pink turtleneck sweater mini dress for her very first TikTok video.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa paired her cutout pink look with a pair of shiny rainbow and rhinestone-studded heels.