Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It isn’t officially spring until Rihanna says so. After she stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend, we may have an official verdict.

Rihanna grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Friday dressed to impress. As Vogue noted, the singer’s pink-and-blue plaid coat was a vintage Chanel gem from 1996, while her blue Dior by John Galliano necklace is another ‘90s find from Nina Gabbana Vintage.

“She purchased this absolutely gorgeous Dior by Galliano blue pearls choker from me a little while ago, and how fabulous does she look wearing it?” wrote the vintage purveyor on Instagram, also noting that they have two other Dior pearl chokers on deck and available for pre-sale.

Rihanna wasn’t the only one embracing warm-weather fashion. Kendall Jenner showed off her Mango sweater vest while Lizzo hung out in a metallic bikini on a yacht. Yes, spring is here, but we’re already thinking about summer...

Check out the best celebrity fashion from the week, including Charli XCX, Ashley Benson, Lupita Nyong’o, and more, below.

Kendall Jenner

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wore Mango’s knitted sweater vest while out in New York, which can be yours for the price of $49.99.

Lizzo

Lizzo invited everyone to enter her DMs while she posed on a yacht wearing a metallic blue bikini and sheer snakeskin cover up.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX appears to be watching Bridgerton based on her latest princesscore look.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wore an all-black look while shooting her new campaign for YSL Beauty.

Rihanna

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna stepped out in pastels, complete with a vintage Chanel plaid coat. Spring has sprung!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez channeled her inner rhinestone cowboy on Instagram, wearing an embellished fringe jacket.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer wore a Blumarine look from the label’s Spring 2021 collection for her “Carried Away” music video.

Barbie Ferreira

Rachel Murray/WireImage/Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira knows the power of a pop of color, adding a pair of neon yellow sandals to her pastel look.

Lady Gaga

When she’s not dressing up as Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga is lounging in cozy knit sets.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is getting into the wide-leg jean trend, wearing a pair from Princess Polly with black Prada pumps.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o wore a flowing white dress while posing in the desert in what may have just been an Instagram shot, but looked more like a Vogue editorial.

Cardi B

Cardi B showed off her all-Chanel look (with full supermodel glam).

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson thwarted a pinch on St. Patrick’s Day with her green Andamane blazer dress and green Paris Texas heels.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin let her Cave Things shirt do all the talking.

Paloma Elsesser

The model masked up before heading out with her very tiny Chanel bag.

Sami Miro

The vintage maven showed off her latest on Instagram: an oil spill tie-dye set.